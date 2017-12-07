Two Must-See Acorn TV Originals Premiere in January – the Return of Award-Winning BBC Comedy DETECTORISTS and Kay Mellor’s New British Drama GIRLFRIENDS

Acorn TV’s star-studded month features Mackenzie Crook, Toby Jones, John Hannah, two-time Oscar-nominee Miranda Richardson, Phyllis Logan (Downton Abbey), Eamonn Walker, Benedict Wong, and another series from the creator of Prime Suspect

Silver Spring, MD; December 7, 2017; Following the recent premieres of several critically-acclaimed, binge-worthy international dramas - LOVE, LIES & RECORDS, DOC MARTIN, and A PLACE TO CALL HOME - Acorn TV announces its January slate with two more must-see, star-studded Acorn TV Originals and a new legal drama from New Zealand. Universally adored comedy DETECTORISTS returns with six new episodes starring Mackenzie Crook (Game of Thrones, The Office UK) and Golden Globe, Emmy, and BAFTA Award-nominated actor Toby Jones (Agatha Christie’s The Witness for the Prosecution, Captain America). The charming BAFTA-winning BBC comedy (S3 Trailer) has made ‘best of the year’ lists from The New York Times, The Hollywood Reporter and the Los Angeles Times. Acorn TV also features the new ITV drama from Love, Lies & Records creator Kay Mellor entitled GIRLFRIENDS, starring two-time Oscar nominee Miranda Richardson (The Crying Game, Churchill, The Hours), Phyllis Logan (Downton Abbey), and Zoe Wanamaker (Agatha Christie’s Poirot). Additionally, the most popular North American streaming service focused on international television exclusively premieres new legal drama DEAR MURDERER, based on one of New Zealand’s most infamous characters, barrister Michael Bungay; and more new episodes from Season 11 of smash hit period mystery series MURDOCH MYSTERIES.

Acorn Media Enterprises, the UK-based development division for the Acorn brand of RLJ Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLJE), co-produced Series 3 of Detectorists with DRG, Channel X North, Lola Entertainment and Treasure Trove Productions; and Girlfriends with all3Media International and Rollem Productions.

Mark Stevens, Chief Content Officer of Acorn Brands at RLJ Entertainment, noted, “Following another record year with five Acorn TV Originals plus more than 30 exclusive U.S. Premieres of first-rate international dramas and comedies, we’re thrilled to start off 2018 with two more Acorn TV Originals. Detectorists has been embraced by our subscribers and the U.S. media for its subtle humor, casting and Mackenzie Crook’s first-rate writing, so we are very excited to join as co-producers for the new season. Additionally, with her addictive storylines and ideal casting, Kay Mellor has charmed our audiences with November’s Love, Lies & Records, and we can’t wait to show them her next series, Girlfriends, soon after ITV’s premiere.”

Exclusive U.S. Premieres in January 2018:

Monday, January 15th

DETECTORISTS, Series 3 (Acorn TV Original, Exclusive U.S. Premiere)

Acorn TV joins as co-producer for the third series of the universally adored series, which has received ‘Best of the Year’ selections from the Los Angeles Times, The Hollywood Reporter, and The New York Times. Winner of BAFTAs for Best Scripted Comedy and Best Comedy Writing, the BBC series stars BAFTA-winner Mackenzie Crook (Game of Thrones, The Office, Pirates of the Caribbean), who also wrote and directed the series, and Golden Globe, Emmy, and BAFTA Award-nominated actor Toby Jones (Sherlock, Agatha Christie’s The Witness for the Prosecution, Captain America) as two oddball metal detecting enthusiasts scouring the beautiful English countryside for treasure. Rachael Stirling (The Bletchley Circle) and beloved Emmy®-nominated actress Diana Rigg (Game of Thrones, Victoria), who is her mother on and off screen, also return for Series 3. (6 EPS)

Monday, January 22nd

DEAR MURDERER, Series 1 (Exclusive U.S. Premiere)

A new drama about the life and times of larger than life barrister, Michael Bungay (Mark Mitchinson), a flawed but unique rogue, who did what was necessary and always what was possible and occasionally the impossible. Based on the book by his widow, this five-part series spans several decades chronicling good, evil, rights, wrongs, strengths and flaws, all centered around one of New Zealand’s most infamous characters. Dear Murderer is a drama filled with courage, wit, pathos, and humor but it is also a fascinating perspective on The Law, both as a profession and as a moral idea; and it is a perspective that is not only uniquely New Zealand but also universal. (5 EPS)

Monday, January 29th

GIRLFRIENDS, Episodes 1 & 2 (Acorn TV Original Series, Exclusive U.S. Premiere)

From BAFTA-winning writer Kay Mellor (Love, Lies & Records), the Acorn TV Original drama series with ITV stars two-time Oscar nominee Miranda Richardson (Tom & Viv, The Crying Game, Churchill, The Hours, Harry Potter’s Rita Skeeter), Phyllis Logan (Downton Abbey, The Good Karma Hospital), and Zoe Wanamaker (Agatha Christie’s Poirot, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone). The six-part drama follows three friends struggling with the responsibilities that come with being a modern woman of a certain age. After the dramatic and sudden death of her husband, Linda reunites with two childhood friends. Each is facing their own issues, from a looming divorce to the loss of a high-powered job through age discrimination and juggling the responsibilities of their grandchildren and aging mothers. But as questions over the circumstances of Micky’s death arise, accusations reveal secrets, deception and doubts that tear at the Girlfriends’ friendship. (6 EPS, 1 per week except for the first week with two eps.)

Throughout January, Acorn TV also features the streaming exclusive and U.S. debut of mid-1990s British crime drama SUPPLY & DEMAND, Series 1 & 2, from the creator of Prime Suspect and starring Eamonn Walker (Oz, Chicago Fire), Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange, The Martian) and Miriam Margolyes (Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries, Harry Potter’s Professor Sprout). Acorn TV also adds John Hannah in 90s crime drama MCCALLUM, Series 1-2; fascinating and fun math documentary THE STORY OF MATH; Series 3 of popular animal series THE YORKSHIRE VET; and new episodes every week of Canada’s smash hit period detective series MURDOCH MYSTERIES, Season 11.

Additionally, recent complete seasons available to binge-watch in January will include: BBC One and Acorn TV Original drama LOVE, LIES & RECORDS (Trailer) starring Ashley Jensen; addictive Aussie period drama A PLACE TO CALL HOME, Season 5 (Watch S5 Promo, S1-4 Summary); New Zealand’s detective drama THE BROKENWOOD MYSTERIES, Series 4; and French drama L’ACCIDENT, plus DOC MARTIN, Series 8; Irish conspiracy thriller ACCEPTABLE RISK; award-winning BBC detective drama GEORGE GENTLY (25 Eps.); and Nordic drama REBECKA MARTINSSON.

