TVB Hong Kong Continues to Upgrade its Calrec Tech with Purchase of Three Artemis Consoles

HEBDEN BRIDGE, UK, OCTOBER 16, 2018 — TVB, the largest broadcaster in Hong Kong, recently purchased two Artemis Beam and one Artemis Light audio consoles as part of its continuing audio technology upgrade. The latest installations bring the total of Artemis consoles at TVB to eight.

“We used Calrec Alpha consoles in our studios for many years and were very impressed and happy with them so upgrading to the Artemis was an easy choice for us given our legacy with Calrec products. What we love about the Artemis is that it gives us industry standards like multi-format audio and loudness for a truly modern workflow,” said Mr. Law Yui Wah, Studio Production Department/Assistant Manager at TVB Hong Kong.

TVB Hong Kong is using the new Artemis consoles for a variety of programming including Miss Hong Kong, Hong Kong Ruby 7, and the International Chinese New Year Night Parade. This is in addition to 24-hour news and live sports use. The installations were handled by Calrec’s official Hong Kong distributor, Jolly Pro Audio.

In addition to already upgrading to Artemis Light across several of its entertainment and 24-hour news studios, Studio 2, Studio 28, and an OB van also benefit from using Artemis. Studio 2 and the audio OB van are now fitted with Artemis Beam consoles; Studio 28, designed for live sports events, is now using Artemis Light.

With the Artemis consoles, TVB Hong Kong can switch between an existing 56-fader Artemis Beam in its OB van and 48 faders in its larger studio to a compact, 24-fader Artemis Light for its smaller new studio. Staff members move between studios with exactly the same workflows.

“Broadcasters are increasingly looking to streamline their audio, particularly in Hong Kong. This is an important region for us, with TVB Hong Kong being a major player and a venerable customer of ours. We’re delighted that our Artemis consoles are giving them the satisfaction and production value that they were looking for as they continue to make high-quality broadcasts,” said Anthony Harrison, International Sales Manager, Calrec.

