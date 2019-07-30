TSL’s New SAM-Q Audio Monitoring Platform Heads to BIRTV

Beijing, China, July30, 2019 – TSL Products, a leading designer and manufacturer of broadcast workflow solutions, showcases its new SAM-Q audio monitoring platform at this year’s BIRTV convention (Booth 8B28). TSL will also be presenting its full-suite of advanced broadcast control product offerings including Tallyman as well as its additional control offerings since its acquisition of DNF Controls, a U.S.-based company providing a wide range of human-to-machine and machine-to-machine solutions, earlier this year.

SAM-Q represents a new approach to audio monitoring, allowing customers to determine how they wish to control and visualize their audio content based on application, environment or simple personal preference. Designed in direct response to customer requirements and feedback, SAM-Q provides a completely new user experience and seeds the next generation of TSL’s audio monitoring range. Key features that differentiate the SAM-Q platform from existing audio monitoring solutions on the market include customizable configuration, lock–down controls and expandable capabilities via the license system.

The SAM-Q-SDI is the first audio monitor to realize the benefits of TSL’s new SAM-Q audio platform. Designed for customers operating with SDI infrastructures—the SAM-Q-SDI demonstrates exactly how customers can maximize operational efficiency and reduce operational error simply by choosing their preferred method of interaction.

“BIRTV presents an opportunity for us to connect with our customers and partners in the region,” says Chris Exelby, Managing Director, TSL Products. “We look forward to presenting our latest developments to our audio and control product offerings, and gaining valuable feedback from the show floor.”

Formally announced at NAB 2019, TSL and DNF will together provide a complete control platform that services the needs of customers from single interfaces right through to advanced enterprise solutions. TSL customers around the world will benefit from DNF’s dedicated hardware control panel and integration capabilities, allowing them to add further functionality to their systems. DNF customers in the U.S. region will have increased access to TSL’s complete product range, offering audio and power solutions in addition to control systems.

About TSL Products

For over 30 years we have worked directly with the world's leading broadcasters and content creators to design, manufacture and market a range of broadcast workflow solutions that serve to simplify operations within the television broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV and IT industries. Specialising in audio monitoring, broadcast control systems and power management tools, we ensure that our solutions satisfy and exceed the commercial, technical and operational requirements that exist in IT-based and traditional workflows to help our customers lower costs, generate revenue and streamline operations.