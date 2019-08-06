TSL Products Presents Latest Developments to New SAM-Q Audio Monitoring Platform at IBC 2019

AMSTERDAM, AUGUST 6, 2019 – TSL Products, a leading designer and manufacturer of broadcast workflow solutions, continues to evolve its audio offerings to meet the changing needs of its customers and the transition towards IP workflows. At IBC 2019 (Stand 10.B41), TSL will highlight a new range of modes for its SAM-Q audio monitors. The company will also feature updates to its PAM-IP line and its expansive functionalities, beyond audio and video monitoring, as well as user improvements to its MPA1 range.

TSL Products’ SAM-Q, which was launched at NAB 2019, is now shipping the first edition to the range, SAM-Q-SDI, to customers worldwide. SAM-Q represents a new approach to audio monitoring, allowing customers to determine how they wish to control and visualize their audio content based on application, environment or simple personal preference. At IBC 2019, TSL is adding new modes of operation, specifically for sound engineers who need to measure and guarantee audio delivery. These include audio phase, loudness monitoring and peak latch modes.

In addition, TSL Products will also be unveiling the ability to add MADI monitoring to the SAM-Q-SDI by way of a license. New and existing SAM-Q-SDI customers can add MADI functionality at any time, enabling SDI, AES, analogue and MADI sources to be monitored and mixed simultaneously.

“The SAM-Q platform is unique as it is the only audio monitor that can be configured specifically to address the needs of different applications, skillets and workflows. Engineers and supervisors can restrict sources, modes and front panel control functions to speed up operation and reduce user error,” says Stephen Brownsill, Audio Product Manager at TSL Products. “The ability to add operational and engineering modes to the SAM-Q, provides our customers with a flexible and powerful audio monitoring platform whose feature set will grow and adapt over time.”

The PAM-IP continues to set the standard for 2022-6 and 2110 audio monitors. As well as the ability to subscribe to both audio and video essences, the PAM-IP also provides ‘in-band,’ ‘out of band’ and manual control methods for managing flow subscriptions. In all cases, comprehensive status monitoring is provided both on the front panel and remotely using the PAM-IP webpage.

TSL products will also be featuring improvements to its MPA1 audio monitoring range including improved audio metering for the MPA1-SOLO-MADI and MPA1-SOLO-DANTE as well as improved control capabilities for all MPA1 audio monitors.

