TSL Products Presents Latest Audio Monitoring and Broadcast Control System Solutions at SET Expo 2019

São Paulo, Brazil, August 20, 2019 – TSL Products, a leading designer and manufacturer of broadcast workflow solutions, will feature its latest audio and control solutions at SET Expo 2019, alongside systems integration partner Line Up. TSL will highlight updates to its audio monitoring offerings, including its SAM-Q platform, PAM-IP and its MPA1 lines. In addition, it will showcase its new IP Control Buddy as well as the range of Anything Interface Boxes.

TSL Products will be showcasing new modes of operation for its SAM-Q-SDI, the first of this new audio monitoring platform, including metering, video, gain and names modes. SAM-Q represents a new approach to audio monitoring, allowing users to determine how they wish to control and visualize their audio content based on application, environment or simple personal preference. These new developments allow engineers and supervisors to restrict sources, modes and front panel control functions to speed up operation and reduce user error.

TSL will also feature updates to its PAM-IP line and its expansive functionalities beyond audio and video monitoring. The PAM2-IP is capable of monitoring uncompressed video and audio for SMPTE 2022-6 and SMPTE 2110 networks. Its functionality includes loudness measurement, fully configurable metering and multi-channel monitoring. Recognising the importance of edge device control within IP infrastructures, customers can now choose either ‘In-Band’ or ‘Out-of-Band’ to control with their PAM-IP audio monitors. Using a TSL or 3rd party control system, ST-2110 and ST-2022-6 multicast subscriptions made by the PAM-IP can now be determined using Ember+, NMOS or TSL’s own Audio API protocol. To support this, the new PAM-IP webpage provides remote status monitoring of the sources being subscribed to, along with PTP status and IP packet counters, all serving to provide confidence when monitoring audio and video within an IP infrastructure.

Also being shown at SET will be the latest release of its MPA1 audio monitoring range including improved audio metering for the MPA1-SOLO-MADI and MPA1-SOLO-DANTE as well as improved control capabilities via SNMP for all MPA1 audio monitors. These reliable and compact monitors enable end-users to monitor audio with confidence.

In April 2019, TSL acquired US-based DNF Controls, expanding its control and support offering across the Americas and worldwide. TSL can now provide customers with a full control eco-system that supports production and playout automation, SCTE generation and dynamic device control, whilst remaining entirely independent from proprietary development. Operators and engineers can maintain the autonomy needed to have complete ownership of their systems, leaving expensive support contracts and complex custom system configurations behind.

In addition to its enterprise level control platforms, customers at SET will be able to learn about TSL’s range of self-contained control systems, which can be used as a standalone solution or integrated with third-party systems to quickly and cost-effectively give operators the control they need over the devices they use. Within this range is the IP Control Buddy, a powerful yet compact system that controls any GPI/O-, Serial- and IP-enabled device. Scaling from one to four buttons, the IP Control Buddy can perform simple ‘on/off’-style actions or trigger complex salvos, and its compact size makes it perfect for flyaway kits and quick-press production tasks. Configuration for any control and monitoring application is made easy with the ‘programmer-free’ web browser.

Also being shown at SET Expo is the AIB-4. The company’s range of Anywhere Interface Boxes (AIBs) are designed specifically for A/V, radio, industrial and TV broadcasting market segments, and allow users to bridge systems and achieve optimal functionality without performing any programming. For device management and interface flexibility, the AIB series offers up to 16 GPI/Os and multiple device control paths, with the AIB-4 also providing Ethernet, 2-way DTMF and dial-up modem. The AIBs transport GPIs and On-Air Tallies into the field, wherever you need them – across cities, states and even continents – remotely from your home facility.

“Through the addition of new interfaces and applications, we are now able to offer the most modern, compatible, and expandable control ecosystem available to our customers, while also introducing our new products to international markets, including Latin America,” says Sergio Bourguignon, business director, Latin America and Mexico, TSL Products. ”Partnering with Line Up for SET 2019 will allow our key customers in the Latin American market – for both our control and audio solutions – to witness the latest developments and understand how they can help solve their key challenges.”

About TSL Products

For over 30 years, TSL has worked directly with the world's leading broadcasters and content creators to design, manufacture and market a range of broadcast workflow solutions that serve to simplify operations within the television broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV and IT industries. Specialising in audio monitoring, broadcast control systems and power management, TSL ensures that its solutions satisfy and exceed the commercial, technical and operational requirements that exist in IT-based and traditional workflows to help its customers lower costs, generate revenue and streamline operations.