TSL Products Partners with DNF ControlsTo Enhance Control Systems Functionality

Marlow, UK, June 21, 2018 - TSL Products, a leading designer and manufacturer of broadcast workflow solutions, announces its new strategic OEM partnership with DNF Controls that will integrate products and expand both companies' operations. Headquartered in Northridge, CA, DNF has designed, manufactured and delivered human-to-machine and machine-to-machine control solutions for more than 27 years. This partnership will enhance TSL's TallyMan advanced broadcast control system, which allows operators to simplify complex broadcast workflows by creating highly configurable broadcast workflow pre-sets.

"DNF's extensive control capabilities and wealth of knowledge and experience will allow us to add expanded functionality to our control systems, especially for simple, stand-alone applications," says Dan Bailey, product manager - control systems, TSL Products. "We have worked with DNF previously and are familiar with the company's expertise and high-quality products. This partnership allows us to make these solutions available to our customers and expand into areas that we less commonly operate, such as transmission of playout."

TallyMan allows broadcasters to achieve interoperability between equipment regardless of manufacturers or format specifications, and can easily group multi-level actions into a simple control surface, providing a single, shared entry point for signal flow and routing control. Hardware from DNF will stand alone and act as peripherals to TSL's existing control system, complimenting TallyMan's capabilities with new expansion boxes and control panel options.

One of the solutions TSL will use to enhance TallyMan's functionality is DNF's fully customizable standalone hardware control panels, which allow any button on a control surface to send triggers to activate controls on other devices. Instead of requiring a dedicated control system server or control system architecture to complete a simple task, TallyMan users can add an individual panel that connects directly to a specific function.

Some elements of TallyMan will also be made available to DNF to enhance its product offerings. DNF will use TSL's technology to expand user interface functionality to its virtual panels. This will allow DNF to provide a sleek user interface to its customers.

"We're excited to partner with TSL Products to offer a fuller range of product and resources to our customers," says Dan Fogel, CTO of DNF. "We've worked together in the past and our products complement each other, so it just makes sense for DNF and TSL to strategically work together in this mutually beneficial partnership."

DNF's hardware solutions include the AnyWhere Interface Boxes (AIB), equipped with fast ethernet and 8 to 16 GPI/O inputs/outputs for managing control application for projects of any size and remoting control. The Universal Switch Panels (USP) make it easy to create just the right control interface and give users control over only those functions needed to simplify operations and reduce errors.

Other products in DNF's control offerings include the GTP-32 Control Processor, which offers simple, cost-effective and easily accessible solutions to time-triggered or time-delayed events, shared control between control positions and control facilities, and more. For affordable newscast automation, the Rundown Playout System Driver provides users with four server channels and a router or production switcher. The SCTE 104 and 35 Control Drivers work with automation as well as standalone, controlling injectors/inserters and encoders.

The IP Control Buddy is available with 1, 2 or 4 buttons for controlling equipment with PoE capabilities, including optional external power supply and the ability to mount in a 1-RU panel, desktop or control surface.

About DNF Controls

DNF Controls has been innovating, designing and delivering trusted device control interfaces for more than 28 years. The California-based company offers a wide range of human-to-machine and machine-to-machine solutions designed to meet the real-world device management needs of studio and remote broadcast, teleproduction and similar facilities. For additional information, please visit DNFControls.com.

About TSL Products

For over 30 years, TSL has worked directly with the world's leading broadcasters and content creators to design, manufacture and market a range of broadcast workflow solutions that serve to simplify operations within the television broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV and IT industries. Specialising in audio monitoring, broadcast control systems and power management, TSL ensures that its solutions satisfy and exceed the commercial, technical and operational requirements that exist in IT-based and traditional workflows to help its customers lower costs, generate revenue and streamline operations.

