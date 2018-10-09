TSL Products’ Audio Expert Takes to the Stage at AES NY

Marlow, UK – October 9, 2018 – Stephen Brownsill, audio product manager of TSL Products will present, “Considering the Implications of ST-2110 on Audio over IP” at AES NY. The session will take place on Wednesday, October 17 from 4pm to 4:45pm at the Live Production Stage (LS05), which is located on the show floor next to the exhibits.

With SMPTE’s ratification of ST-2110, Brownsill will discuss the differences between proprietary and industry standards, and the consideration of a COTS infrastructure. He will provide a recap on the advantages of IP infrastructures and breakdown what is already known about Audio over IP (AoIP), whilst citing real-life applications to anchor this topic in context.

“I look forward to engaging with like-minded attendees at AES NY to discuss what Audio over IP means in the current and future broadcast infrastructure,” says Brownsill.

Stephen joined the TSL Products team in March 2017, bringing over a decade of experience working in the broadcast industry. His combination of audio expertise and understanding of the broadcast market makes him an authoritative figure as AoIP continues to gain pace and momentum. His experience with IP solutions and audio systems enable him to give customers the advice they need as they transition to IP workflows.

More information on the session can be found at www.aes.org/events/.

About TSL Products

For over 30 years we have worked directly with the world's leading broadcasters and content creators to design, manufacture and market a range of broadcast workflow solutions that serve to simplify operations within the television broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV and IT industries. Specialising in audio monitoring, broadcast control systems and power management tools, we ensure that our solutions satisfy and exceed the commercial, technical and operational requirements that exist in IT-based and traditional workflows to help our customers lower costs, generate revenue and streamline operations.