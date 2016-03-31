TriCaster® Advanced Edition Upgrade Brings Next-Generation IP Video Production and Effects Capabilities

SAN ANTONIO, March 31, 2016––NewTek™ today announced a significant update to TriCaster Advanced Edition, a software option available for TriCaster 8000, 860, 400 and Mini series. With over 100 operator-centric capabilities requiring no additional hardware, TriCaster Advanced Edition now enables advanced IP workflows that help grow audiences, elevate brand standards and save valuable time. Among the many new integrated features, this update of TriCaster Advanced Edition implements NewTek’s groundbreaking Network Device Interface (NDI™) technology, letting users work seamlessly with low latency, broadcast-quality video via direct IP integration with other connected devices.

TriCaster Advanced Edition now adds four additional external inputs to the current count, and delivers instant access to an almost unlimited number of video and audio sources via IP. Every external input can now receive video from either local hardware connectors or countless NDI video sources. In addition, each SDI, HDMI and analog video input with audio is simultaneously delivered to the network as an NDI source. Each source is immediately accessible to all other NDI-enabled systems. Further, TriCasters running TriCaster Advanced Edition deliver four fully configurable output channels that can be flexibly assigned to both IP and system hardware outputs. The NDI contributions from each device and system constitute a matrix of high quality sources that can be tapped anywhere on the network, to support all manner of creative and practical production needs.

With NDI, it is possible to exponentially increase the number of sources available for live production, without the need for complex and unwieldy connections between devices, changing locations, or costly investments in high-bandwidth networks that deliver only incremental benefit over traditional SDI workflows.

“TriCaster Advanced Edition creates a true IP workflow, in which any video device can see and work with any other using IP only, clearly illustrating what the future of video production looks like,” said Dr. Andrew Cross, president and CTO for NewTek. “When connected to the same network, all of our tools–production switchers, replay, virtual sets, graphics systems, ingest, capture, and Skype video calling systems–communicate seamlessly to form a powerful integrated production environment. And NDI support extends beyond NewTek-centric pipelines, too. The overwhelming speed and breadth with which the industry has adopted NDI is gratifying, and validates our vision of how IP will transform video production workflows.”

Since the free release of the NDI standard by NewTek, well over 200 manufacturers and developers have joined the movement, ensuring that at its launch, this release of TriCaster Advanced Edition integrates smoothly with a massive number of devices.

New Features in TriCaster Advanced Edition

As the expectations and demands of audiences and sponsors alike rise, producers want to increase both the competitive and creative advantages they offer. Raising the bar in their productions would normally require considerably more expense, space, and often additional crew. TriCaster Advanced Edition brings the same production benefits, without the extra overhead.

In addition to integrating NDI technology, TriCaster Advanced Edition software adds these breakthrough capabilities and more:

Size, Move and Manipulate Video Like Never Before

With the updated version of TriCaster Advanced Edition, TriCaster 8000, 860 and 460 each receive an innovative, full-motion composition engine allowing you to create and store multiple, sophisticated compositions and DVE-style motion sequences on the switcher and every M/E—up to 16 per bus. These COMP presets store every operation performed on the switcher, M/E busses, DSK and KEY layers, supporting instant recall of advanced configurations, including KEY/DSK layer priority (depth), positioning, cropping, transitions, LiveSet effects and more.

Cutting-Edge, Real-Time Technology

TriCaster Advanced Edition users gain even more benefits from updating their software, including full-time, full-motion confidence monitors for the switcher and overlay channels built into the switcher; sandbox-style configuration and composition for transfer to the switcher or any M/E with the new PREVIZ bus; and enhanced LiveSet technology supporting real-time animated lens flares that respond to virtual set camera movements.

Enhancements for Every Workflow

Increase flexibility and production possibilities with workflow enhancements that include an upgraded audio mixer enabling sophisticated routing and mix-minus configurations, per-channel control of audio input levels, and output to 4 IP-ready, quad-channel busses; a ‘clean’ option for M/E output or archive; streamlined still grab functionality; and direct export to Imgur, LinkedIn, Vid.me, and Vimeo to share media directly from your production with more social networks.

Complete Control and Configuration

Manage every production with ease, with access to every video source directly from the switcher with two tabbed button banks; precision filtering and automatic labeling of video input sources; consolidated hardware setup; automatic recognition of LTC timecode; and additional workspace customization to suit your preference.

Pricing and Availability

TriCaster Advanced Edition is available as a one-time purchase at $1,995 US MSRP. Current TriCaster Advanced Edition customers are eligible for a free upgrade. TriCaster Advanced Edition is compatible with TriCaster 8000, TriCaster 860, TriCaster 460, TriCaster 410 and TriCaster Mini. International pricing will vary.

For more information on all NewTek products, please visit www.newtek.com, about NDI™, please visit ndi.newtek.com.