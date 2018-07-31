The Switch to Exhibit at the 2018 IBC Show in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM - July 31, 2018 - The Switch(r) has formally announced its plans to exhibit at the 2018 IBC Show in Amsterdam, in September (Stand 1.F10). This will be the first time The Switch has had a booth presence at the show, marking an increased commitment to expanding its global services portfolio. The exhibit will showcase The Switch's worldwide capabilities to service media customers of all types.

Included in The Switch's rich suite of products, which will be on display at the convention, is its patented customer controlled scheduling and switching platform, SwitchIT(tm), as well as The Switch Access(tm),The Switch Studios(tm),The Switch OTT(tm) and The Switch At-Home(tm). The Switch also plans to demonstrate its ability to customize solutions for the international content aggregation, delivery and management needs of its customers.

"The Switch has proven its capabilities as a global, full-service, media solutions provider. Much of our focus in 2018 has been on international expansion, and from a growth perspective it's been an exciting year for The Switch," said Keith Buckley, President and CEO at The Switch. "In addition to bringing multiple international locations on to The Switch network, The Switch also played a key role in supporting many of the largest international news events of this year."

Earlier this year, The Switch announced the launch of its global IP product, The Switch Access(tm). Since its release, The Switch Access has aided in connecting multiple, dedicated international locations to The Switch's already robust fiber and satellite network across multiple continents, including hubs in Istanbul, Guam and Mexico City, and has supported remote productions for key international events like the E3 Conference, The Royal Wedding, The World Cup, the Mexican elections and the Turkish elections.

IBC 2018 Featured Products & Services

The Switch Access(tm): Allows customers easy access to The Switch's extensive network of customers, connected venues, studios and production facilities, utilizing a broadband internet connection, from anywhere in the world.

The Switch Studios(tm): The Switch operates nine studios in the heart of major media markets: London, Burbank, Los Angeles, and New York. Connected to The Switch fiber network and satellite facilities, The Switch Studios are ideal for large, multi-camera live productions, media tours, multi-talent interviews, product staging, VO, demos and inserts. Every studio includes a complete complement of cameras, audio equipment, lighting, teleprompters and wide selections of city backgrounds. The largest news organizations and content creators around the world rely on The Switch Studios every day for international news gathering and other live productions.

The Switch OTT(tm): Leveraging the extensive customer and venue connectivity of The Switch network, The Switch OTT acquires, encodes and formats media for access to Content Delivery Networks and/or by "Direct Connect(tm) to Web service distributors (including direct connections to Amazon Web Services (AWS(tm)) distribution). By providing a full range of live event packaging and management services, The Switch OTT can integrate content elements into live programming customizing the OTT experience for every platform.

The Switch At-Home(tm): The Switch At-Home service runs on The Switch's high-reliability network and seamlessly integrates camera feeds, audio channels and file-based workflows to enable production at customer broadcast centers. The Switch's At-Home virtual service goes one step further in cost-efficiency and flexibility, utilizing The Switch as production control, producing programming in The Switch's secure private cloud, housed in The Switch's hardened facilities, for delivery to clients' linear and non-linear platforms.

SwitchIT(tm): The Switch's unique, patented, switching platform, SwitchIT(tm), puts the customer in control of scheduling and provisioning The Switch network, whether scheduled or on-demand, with no minimum or maximum times and no cancellation penalties.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment with a representative of The Switch during IBC, please visit: http://www.theswitch.tv/p/ibc.

About The Switch

The Switch is a leading global video solutions service provider, with owned and operated facilities in North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. The Switch currently provides advanced video switching and local fiber circuit services, scalable Ethernet, at-home remote production facilities, production studios, OTT transcoding, satellite delivery and network origination to more than 800 demanding video content producers and distributors around the world.