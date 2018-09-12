The Switch Partners with China Unicom to Extend International Network Further into Asia

NEW YORK — September 12, 2018 — The Switch® has announced it has partnered with China Unicom (Americas) Operations Limited (hereinafter referred to as “China Unicom Americas”) to extend its global network further into Asia. This strategic choice will enable all customers of The Switch to have instant access to stadiums, broadcasters and technology leaders throughout China Unicom Americas’ vast geographic network, at the same high level, quality of service, customers have come to expect, via The Switch’s global network. Additionally, customers of China Unicom will now have access to The Switch’s 53 points of presence (POPs) around the world, and connection to U.S. tech leaders, major global broadcasters and more than 180 sports organizations, venues and rights holders.

The Switch network will now reach the cities of Shenyang, Beijing, Xi’an, Wuhan, Tianjin, Shanghai, Chegdu, Guangzhou and Fuzhou via China Unicom’s dedicated connection to The Switch, Los Angeles. China Unicom’s network includes connections to more than 100 stadiums, and more than 50 broadcasters across China, enabling remote production and content delivery throughout the world’s largest population.

Over the past year, The Switch has invested heavily in expanding its network, products and services internationally. This includes the launch of The Switch Access™, a broadband IP connection enabling low-cost connectivity from anywhere in the world, the addition of strategic partnerships on several continents, and increasing its team to include dedicated personnel in key international locations.

“Extending The Switch network to The People’s Republic of China will provide a gateway to and from Asia for customers seeking content from anywhere in The Switch’s worldwide network,” said Keith Buckley, President and CEO at The Switch. “We view China as a strategic choice in The Switch’s continued investment in international expansion.”

As with all connections of The Switch, every China Unicom POPs will be accessible to customers of The Switch beginning September 2018.

About The Switch

The Switch is a leading global video solutions service provider, with owned and operated facilities in North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. The Switch currently provides advanced video switching and local fiber circuit services, scalable Ethernet, at-home remote production facilities, production studios, OTT transcoding, satellite delivery and network origination to more than 800 demanding video content producers and distributors around the world.