The Switch Connects to Premier Middle East News Agency, New TR

LONDON, APRIL 3, 2018 - The Switch and New TR News Agency announced today the addition of connectivity between Istanbul and The Switch's London point-of-presence. The new connections extend The Switch's network into the Middle East via New TR, an international TV news organization with central headquarters in London, and additional offices/facilities in Istanbul and other strategic global locations.

Specifically, The Switch will now have two transmit and two receive circuits between Istanbul and London. Customers connected to The Switch will now be able to access New TR News Agency via SwitchIT, The Switch's patented and award-winning customer controlled software platform.

"New TR News Agency aims to be one of the leading news agencies in the world, building bridges among countries and cultures through our network around the world," said Jihad Asmar, Director at New TR News Agency. "We see connecting to The Switch as a strategic move in ensuring the delivery of breaking news in the Middle East."

"Extending The Switch network to Istanbul via New TR will enable customers of The Switch to reach the Middle East with the touch of a button," said Keith Buckley, President and CEO at The Switch. "We see this as the first example of many in which The Switch Access will continue to expand The Switch's global reach."

The first event in which New TR utilized The Switch connection was for coverage of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit to the United States on Monday, March 19, 2018. The connection will also be utilized to broadcast coverage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Moscow this summer.

The Switch will debut The Switch Access at the 2018 NAB Show in Las Vegas, alongside its existing product suite of services including: The Switch OTT, The Switch Studios, The Switch At Home, The Switch Mobile and SwitchIT, The Switch's patented, award-winning customer-control software. The Switch can be found in the South Upper Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, booth SU4910. For more information on The Switch Access or to meet with The Switch at the 2018 NAB Show, please contact The Switch or visit: www.theswitch.tv/nab

About New TR

NEW TR News Agency is an international news agency based in London-UK. Our agency offers both news gathering and satellite transmission services from different locations. New TR has more than 15 offices in world: London, Paris, Moscow, Istanbul, Riyadh, Jeddah, Kuwait, Doha, Dubai, Manama, Washington DC, New York and Kuala Lumpur. New TR News Agency tries to always be present in the world's hot spots to cover events and big stories so it can fulfill the needs of its clients. Our cameramen, staff and crews are able to respond immediately to the customer's needs and requirements to ensure quick access to hot or breaking news. Beside Arab world New TR News Agency also continues to work in Europe, Asia and America and supplies SNG and studios as well as political, economic, sport and cultural news packages. Our aim is to carve our place among the leading news agencies in the world and build bridges among countries and cultures through our network around the world.

About The Switch

The Switch is a leading global video solutions service provider, with owned and operated facilities in North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. The Switch currently provides advanced video switching and local fiber circuit services, scalable Ethernet, At-Home production, production studios, OTT transcoding, satellite delivery and network origination to more than 800 demanding video content producers and distributors around the world.