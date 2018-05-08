The Switch Appoints Eric Cooney to Board of Directors

NEW YORK - May 8, 2018 - The Switch, a global provider of technology and services for the production and transmission of video and data for the world's leading media companies, announced today that Eric Cooney has been appointed to the board of directors for The Switch.

Mr. Cooney brings more than 25 years of senior executive management experience in the technology, media and telecommunications sector, most recently serving as President, CEO and Board Director for Snell Advanced Media (SAM) through its acquisition by Belden, the parent company of Grass Valley, in February 2018. Previously, Mr. Cooney was President, CEO and Board Director for Internap, a publicly traded cloud-hosting, datacenter and network services provider. He had also served as President & CEO of Tandberg Television, now part of the Ericsson Group, which provides advanced compression systems, and on-demand and content distribution solutions.

"Mr. Cooney's proven track-record of driving value to technology and service companies in the industry will be invaluable to The Switch as it continues its transformation into a global, full-service studios, production services, OTT and transmission solutions provider," said Keith Buckley, President and CEO of The Switch. "We are thrilled to welcome him to our board of directors."

"The Switch is well-positioned to continue its global path of growth as a provider of technology and services for the production and transmission of video and data," said Cooney. "I am looking forward to lending my experience, relationships and guidance to enhance and deliver on The Switch's established market leadership."

Mr. Cooney, who joins the Board of The Switch effective immediately, received post graduate education in Nuclear Engineering from the U.S. Navy and holds a B.S. from the University of Rochester and an M.B.A from the University of Southern California.

About The Switch

The Switch is a leading global video solutions service provider, with owned and operated facilities in North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. The Switch currently provides advanced video switching and local fiber circuit services, scalable Ethernet, at-home remote production facilities, production studios, OTT transcoding, satellite delivery and network origination to more than 800 demanding video content producers and distributors around the world.