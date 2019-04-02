The Switch Appoints Eric Cooney as President & CEO

NEW YORK — April 2, 2019 —The Switch®, a global leader of managed, private cloud services that enhance live video productions anywhere in the world, has appointed media technology industry veteran Eric Cooney as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. As CEO, Cooney will be focused on accelerated growth through product innovation, both organically and with targeted mergers and acquisitions.

“Eric is an experienced CEO with deep industry knowledge and a track record for driving strategy and resource allocation to maximize value creation,” said Adam Clammer, The Switch’s Chairman and founding partner of True Wind Capital. “I am confident that The Switch is well-positioned for our next stage of accelerated growth and market expansion under Eric’s leadership.”

Cooney brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in the technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) sector, most recently serving as an operating executive at True Wind Capital and a board director for The Switch. During his tenure as CEO, his three previous companies, Tandberg Television (OSE: TAT), Internap (NASDAQ: INAP) and Snell Advanced Media, created over $2 billion in incremental enterprise value with a focus on sales execution, product innovation and exceptional customer service.

“I see tremendous opportunity to build on The Switch’s platform and extend the scale and scope of our media services,” said Cooney. “I’m honored and excited to join the team and lead the organization, particularly during a period with such significant change across the entire media-tech landscape.”

Cooney succeeds Keith Buckley who is joining True Wind Capital, The Switch’s majority investor, as an operating executive and will also be providing on-going advisory services to The Switch. Under Buckley’s leadership the company rebranded and revamped its service delivery model, developed new products, expanded its international operations and provided operational stability for its customers, staff and partners. Buckley also created a platform for organic growth and acquired assets from KCET to build out The Switch’s remote production capabilities.

“Keith has driven significant positive change at The Switch and positioned the company to take advantage of several growing markets, particularly eSports, remote production and international,” said Clammer. “On behalf of the Board, we would like to thank Keith for his tireless dedication and commitment to The Switch as our CEO.”

About The Switch

The Switch provides a managed, private cloud service that enhances live video production anywhere in the world. The company offers a scalable broadcast production and transmission platform that puts control exactly where the customer needs it: in their facilities, at The Switch or both. The Switch connects over 800 of the world’s largest content producers and distributors to each other and to professional sports and event venues and provides a unique meet-me point for seamlessly connecting media outlets, streaming platforms and Web services.