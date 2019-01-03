TF1 Choses Axon’s Cerebrum Software For Router Control

When French broadcaster TF1 began looking for a control system to manage its new distributed router, there was only one product on the market that could meet all its requirements – Axon Digital Design’s Cerebrum Master Control Software.

This customizable control and monitoring system, which is fast becoming the control solution of choice for many of the world’s top broadcasters, offered the advanced functionality and broad range of features that TF1 needed to manage its audio/video processing, multiviewer and tally/UMD management.

Cyril Bernard, TF1’s Support & System Manager, says: “When we planned to replace our traditional central router with a new Riedel distributed audio/video router, we realized that we needed a versatile control system that could handle incoming feeds and audio returns for our control rooms. We looked at various systems on the market but chose Cerebrum because it met all our criteria and was so simple to use that even non-technical staff such as journalists could easily get to grips with it.”

By acting as the nerve centre for all routing Cerebrum simplifies multi device monitoring and control onto one easy-to-use interface. It supports a wide range of devices from different manufacturers – including routers, production switchers, servers, receiver decoders, multiviewers and waveform monitors – using either SNMP (Simple Network Management Protocol) or third party protocols.

TF1 operate five television channels in France as well as several special interest pay-TV channels and their digital offshoots. Part of the TF1 Group, the broadcaster has an average market share of 20.3%, making it the most popular domestic network in France and its channels among the most viewed in Europe.

“Intuitiveness and responsiveness were key to the success of this project,” says Richard Couzon, Axon’s Business development manager for France and French-speaking countries. “TF1’s set-up requires complex switching to take place in a very short timeframe, so they needed a system that could be customized to meet their exact needs. Although router control was the main requirement, TF1 also wanted a system that could be expanded to other devices such as multiviewers, intercom systems and tallies. Cerebrum met all of these criteria and was also very cost effective.”

TF1 will expand the system in early 2019 so that it can control more devices.

