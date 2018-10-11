Studio Technologies Showcases New SMPTE® ST 2110 Audio Interfaces at AES NY

NEW YORK, October 11, 2018 – , manufacturer of professional audio, video, and fiber-optic solutions, is featuring two new audio interfaces for applications that use the SMPTE® ST 2110 suite of standards to implement Audio-over-Ethernet (AoE) network connectivity – the Model 5512 Audio Interface and the Model 5518 Mic/Line Interface. Studio Technologies will showcase these interfaces for the first time in the U.S. at AES NY in Booth 969 of the Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) AoIP Partner Pavilion.

The Model 5518 allows users to connect eight analog microphone or line-level sources and then output the signals in the ST 2110 digital domain by way of Ethernet. In addition, eight audio channels that arrive via ST 2110 are converted to analog and output as line-level signals. The Model 5512 supports analog live-level inputs and outputs and is available in two versions – one with eight input and eight output channels, and the other with 16 input and 16 output channels. Both the Model 5512 and Model 5518 support redundant stream performance using two Ethernet interfaces following the ST 2022-7 standard.

“Evolving standards and interoperability are major talking points across all of pro audio,” says Gordon Kapes, president of Studio Technologies. “For audio signals within the broadcast environment, we see ST 2110-30 as having great potential. In response, we created two new audio interfaces that can be directly integrated into ST 2110-compliant workflows. AES conventions play an important part in presenting the future of audio and we look forward to exhibiting as part of AIMS Pavilion. This event gives us an opportunity to showcase our latest products as well as observing the audio industry’s response to the trend towards all-IP facilities.”

The Model 5512’s analog inputs and outputs use 25-pin D-subminiature connectors for easy interfacing with balanced and unbalanced sources and destinations. With the Model 5518, the unit’s eight mic/line audio inputs are located on the front panel and use standard three-pin female XLR connectors. These analog audio input signals are converted to 24-bit PCM digital and then transported via the AoE network interfaces. Each unit is housed in a compact, lightweight enclosure, which mounts in one space (“1U”) of a standard 19-inch rack. Power can be provided by 100-240 volts, 50/60Hz or 12 volts DC with redundant operation supported.

Both the Model 5512 and Model 5518 include three Gigabit Ethernet network interfaces, two to support ST 2110-30 essence stream transport and the third for accessing the management menu system. An internal web server allows fast and flexible monitoring and configuration of many of the units’ audio and network parameters. In addition, front-panel indicators, a display, and pushbutton switches provide users with direct access to key configuration selections.

In addition to the Model 5512 and Model 5518, Studio Technologies will be previewing two new Dante®-compatible interfaces, the 5412 Audio Interface and 5418 Mic/Line Interface, at AES NY as part of the latest additions to its portfolio of audio interfaces.

About Studio Technologies, Inc.

