Studio Technologies Provides LAN Interconnectivity for Dante® Applications

SKOKIE, IL, OCTOBER 25, 2018 – Studio Technologies, manufacturer of high-quality audio, video, and fiber-optic solutions, introduces the Model 48D Dante® Bridge, which offers a simple to use, high performance means of sending and receiving audio signals between two independent local area networks (LANs). Users can interconnect up to four Dante audio channels in each direction with full isolation and preservation of network security. The Model 48D is compliant with Dante Domain Manager (DDM) and supports AES67 digital audio signals. Internal circuitry provides sample rate, timing, and bit-depth correction to maintain audio signal integrity. The Model 48D can help alleviate Dante LAN interconnectivity challenges, allowing users to enjoy the ease-of-use, excellent audio performance, and strong interoperability of Dante audio-over-Ethernet (AoE) technology.

“Dante has found wide acceptance as a network ‘backbone,’ and the Model 48D was developed to provide a purpose-build solution for a common connectivity issue,” says Gordon Kapes, president of Studio Technologies. “There’s really no simpler means of interconnecting two separate Dante networks than with the Model 48D. The unit addresses the audio performance, ease-of-use, and network security requirements of both permanent and mobile applications.”

The Model 48D provides four Dante input (receiver) and four Dante output (transmitter) channels that support audio signals with sample rates of 44.1, 48, 88.2, or 96 kHz, and bit depths of up to 24. Four audio channels in each direction can pass between the Model 48D’s two independent local area network interfaces when used with sample rates of 44.1 or 48 kHz. Two channels are supported when the sample rate is 88.2 or 96 kHz. Sophisticated sample-rate-conversion (SRC) integrated circuits ensure high-quality interchange of digital audio information.

The Model 48D is housed in a lightweight “1/2-rack” enclosure with its operating power obtained from either a Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) network connection or an external source of 12 volts DC. Optional rack-mounting kits allow one or two units to be mounted in 1U of a standard 19-inch rack enclosure. Key user features can be easily configured using the Dante Controller software application. In addition, the Model 48D is equipped with front panel LED indicators, an LCD display, and five push button switches to allow viewing and revising of selected operating parameters.

“In just minutes, the Model 48D can be easily configured to allow audio signals to traverse independent LAN networks,” adds Kapes. “As the number of fixed and mobile broadcast facilities using Dante-compliant equipment and multiple subnets increases, the Model 48D will help ensure seamless interconnectivity and high-quality audio transport.”

