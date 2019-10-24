Studio Technologies’ Model 205 Announcer’s Console Enhances LA Lakers Broadcasts

LOS ANGELES, OCTOBER 24, 2019 – Freelance Engineer Michael Dooley has worked on hundreds of remote broadcasts for various radio stations over the last 30 years. In 2004, he began running broadcasts for LA Lakers games, which are aired on the team’s flagship station ESPN LA 710 as well as 16 stations in Fresno, San Diego, Las Vegas, and elsewhere. To ensure that he continues to produce high-quality broadcasts for one of the country’s most popular sports teams, Dooley relies on the Dante®-enabled Model205Announcer’sConsole from StudioTechnologies, manufacturer of professional audio, video and fiber-optic solutions.

Dooley’s key challenge was finding a more permanent solution to his cough box setup. His previous analog designs included several different cough box, mic switch, and headphone amp combinations that didn’t require a wall wart at each position. While he had tried several products over the years, there wasn’t a solution that suited his broadcast needs, as well as his space constraints.

“After I saw that Studio Technologies had created very compact, highly functional announcer boxes with Dante capability, I decided to convert my Lakers broadcast gear to digital,” said Dooley. “Some sports allow the broadcast teams to spread out in their own broadcast booth, but not basketball. I have five broadcast positions squeezed into one-and-a-half eight-foot tables. Everyone has about two-feet of space at the broadcast table. With laptops, stats monitors, and paperwork, it gets crowded. Also, the recently added tally output function to the microphone control jack now allows me to not only turn the mics on and off with a remote switch, but it also enables me to see which microphones are on or off. This is very convenient when an announce position is on the other side of the broadcast table.”

The small footprint of the Model 205, along with all its advanced audio capabilities, made it the perfect console for Dooley. The unit offers a unique combination of analog and digital audio resources housed in a compact, rugged steel enclosure intended for table-top use. Along with excellent audio quality and a user-friendly design, the Model 205 supports Dante Audio-over-Ethernet connectivity and AES67 compatibility for integration into contemporary applications.

The Model 205 allowed Dooley to send up to four feeds and receive three feeds, all via Dante to each announcer and producer position. The two talkback buttons on the Model 205 enabled him to establish multiple on-site talkback channels, including a private talkback loop for the on-site producer to talk to the station in the middle of play-by-play. In the past, the producer was only able to communicate to the station during commercial breaks and time-outs.

All of this is achievable in a way that wasn’t possible with an analog setup. According to Dooley, he previously had to use a 12-channel snake to connect analog boxes with separate cables for each audio input and output. The Dante capabilities of the Model 205 only requires a single CAT5 cable for four input channels and three output channels, along with serving as a power source.

“Using the Dante connectivity, I’m able to set up a five-position broadcast area that doesn’t use any XLR cables,” said Dooley. “The combination of built-in compressors and clean mic preamps give me superb audio from each announcer. It works flawlessly within my new broadcast workflow.”

About Studio Technologies, Inc.

Studio Technologies, Inc. provides tailored, high-performance video, audio and fiber optic products for the professional audio and broadcast markets. Founded in 1978, the company is committed to designing and manufacturing dependable, cost-effective, and creative solutions for broadcast studio, stadium and corporate environments. Known for “designing for the way professionals work,” the company is recognized as an industry leader. Product categories include fiber-optic transport, intercom and IFB interfaces, announcer consoles, and loudspeaker monitor control systems. A growing line of audio-over-Ethernet products is receiving wide recognition. For more information, please visit the Studio Technologies website at www.studio-tech.com or call 847.676.9177.