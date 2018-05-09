Studio Technologies Launches New Website

SKOKIE, IL, May 9, 2018 - Studio Technologies, a manufacturer of high-quality audio, video and fiber-optic solutions, announces the launch of its new website: www.studio-tech.com. The revamped site includes many improvements aimed at ensuring ease-of-use for visitors and allows Studio Technologies to provide additional technical support and application content.

The new website optimizes the user experience on both desktop and mobile devices to provide customers with a consistent, polished interface. Improvements include enhanced search functionality, additional product comparison charts, and simpler navigation. Additionally, the website now includes a Tech Notes section, a blog specifically added to allow Studio Technologies' technical personnel to easily add original content. This will allow posting of a variety of application suggestions and field anecdotes, as well as highlighting updates to product firmware.

"We're excited to unveil our new website, which will offer users a more effective and engaging tool," says Gordon Kapes, president of Studio Technologies. "Connecting our customers with the products they need is important, but ensuring they can access all the supporting information is really paramount. With the enhanced search function, it's now easier and faster to provide the information that's most pertinent to them. The Tech Notes section will allow us to share the 'real-world' experiences we learn about from our interaction with users in the field."

About Studio Technologies, Inc.

Studio Technologies, Inc., provides tailored, high-performance video, audio and fiber-optic products for the professional audio and broadcast markets. Founded in 1978, the company is committed to designing and manufacturing dependable, cost-effective, and creative solutions for broadcast studio, stadium and corporate environments. Known for "designing for the way professionals work," the company is recognized as an industry leader. Product categories include fiber-optic transport, intercom and IFB interfaces, announcer consoles, and loudspeaker monitor control systems. A growing line of Dante-enabled Audio-over-Ethernet products is receiving wide recognition. For more information, please visit the Studio Technologies website at www.studio-tech.com or call 847.676.9177.