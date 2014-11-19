Second Annual NYC Television Week Brings Industry Together

NEW YORK, NY (November 19, 2014) — The second annual NYC Television Week, presented by Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News, Next TV, Ratings Intelligence, and TV Technology, drew nearly 1,000 television industry executives, content producers, and sponsors to Affinia Manhattan on November 12–13. NYC Television Week was comprised of proven conferences such as the Business of Multiplatform TV, Advanced Advertising, and the Next TV Summit; networking events, including the first-ever Next TV Awards and a National Geographic Channel-sponsored cocktail reception; and The Content Show, an all-new event that provided the largest gathering of TV programming executives, content creators, and producers ever assembled in New York City.

NYC Television Week’s conferences featured more than 200 best-in-industry keynotes and presenters, including Josh Sapan, President and Chief Executive Officer, AMC Networks Inc.; Vin Di Bona, Chairman, Vin Di Bona Productions & FishBowl Worldwide Media; Eric Berger, Executive Vice President, Digital Networks and General Manager Crackle, Sony Pictures Television; Jon Klein, Founder & CEO, TAPP; and John Muszynski, Chief Investment Officer, Spark, to name a few.

Of particular note for the 2014 event was the launch of The Content Show, which brought producers into the room with buyers to discuss current challenges, offer solutions, and find next-generation trend makers. Highlights of the event, which featured top-level panel discussions and role-specific roundtables, included the “In Conversation With” series, which gave content creators an opportunity to meet in an intimate setting with senior programming and development executives from top networks and production companies.

“Our speakers, sponsors, and team members did an outstanding job of providing a high-level event that covered all aspects of the television industry — from concepts through marketing and distribution,” states Louis Hillelson, EVP/Group Publisher, Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News. “NYC Television Week set a new benchmark for a staggering amount of quality content delivered by the best minds in the market.”

