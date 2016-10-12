RLJ ENTERTAINMENT’S ACORN BRAND LICENSES U.S. RIGHTS TO ITV STUDIOS’ LOCH NESS

New, six-part murder mystery thriller set in beautiful Scotland;

Emmy-nominated streamer Acorn TV will feature its U.S. Premiere in Spring 2017

Silver Spring, MD; October 12, 2016 – RLJ Entertainment’s Acorn brand (NASDAQ: RLJE) has signed a deal with ITV Studios Global Entertainment for its brand new six-part thriller Loch Ness. RLJ Entertainment has secured all U.S. television, digital and home entertainment rights in North America. The beautiful, haunting shores of Scotland’s most iconic loch is the stunning backdrop for new murder mystery drama. Written by Stephen Brady (Fortitude, Vera), the series stars acclaimed actors Laura Fraser (Breaking Bad, The Missing), Siobhan Finneran (Happy Valley, DowntonAbbey) and John Sessions (Florence Foster Jenkins) in leading roles, alongside Don Gilet (Brief Encounters), Gray O'Brien (Coronation Street) and William Ash (The Tunnel). Loch Ness will make its U.S. debut on Acorn TV, the premier streaming service for world-class TV from Britain and beyond in North America in Spring 2017.

President of Acorn Brands at RLJ Entertainment Mark Stevens noted, “We’re excited to work with ITV Studios on an intense and atmospheric crime drama set amid the breathtaking and mysterious Scottish shores. Loch Ness is a perfect addition to Acorn TV’s deep library of dramas and mysteries, and a riveting series I’m sure our subscribers will be drawn into and enjoy.”

In a community nourished and sustained by myth and bordered by untamed nature, the search for a serial killer becomes a matter of life and death for local detective Annie Cathro who is trying to cope with her first murder case. When the body of local man Niall Swift is found at the foot of Carn Mohr Mountain and an isolated human heart on the loch shore, the town’s normality is shattered and the nightmare begins. Chillingly, the beautiful scenery, undulating Highlands and vast expansive loch becomes a character in its own right adding a haunting depth to the community’s plight.

Loch Ness will introduce Annie and her family – husband Alan, a tour boat operator on the loch and their only child Evie, who at 18, is about to leave home for Australia. The Cathro’s are an ordinary loving family with an ordinary set of problems, yet the pressure of a murder investigation will undermine their stability and create tensions that threaten to disrupt and destroy their lives together.

Within the tightly knit community, several local characters will come under suspicion as the monster lurking in their midst begins to terrify and rock the village to its core. Forensic profiler, Blake Albrighton, will assist on the case offering insights borne from the last four cases he’s helped crack with his distinctive way of working.

Loch Ness is produced by ITV Studios and commissioned by ITV. Alan J (Willy) Wands (Jonathan Strange and Mr Norrell, Stonemouth, The Field of Blood Whisky Galore!) will produce Loch Ness alongside executive producer Tim Haines and lead director Brian Kelly (Downton Abbey, Outlander, Dracula, Lewis). The deal was closed for ITV Studios Global Entertainment by Rob Kaplan, VP, US Sales.

