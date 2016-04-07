RLJ Entertainment’s Acorn Acquires Digital Distribution and Home Video Rights to Sundance and Sky Vision’s Thrilling New Jewel Thief Drama – THE LAST PANTHERS

Series Features Special Theme Song Written and Performed by the Late David Bowie;

“Bold, smart, and seductive” – Guardian

“A thrilling reinvention of the heist genre” – The Independent

“Coolly compelling, utterly enthralling”– The Telegraph

“Classy cross-continental heist thriller” – The List

“Grippingly cinematic” – Vodzilla “Brilliant”- NME.com

Silver Spring, MD, April 7, 2016 – Acorn, an RLJ Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLJE) brand that specializes in curating and distributing the best of British television in North America, has acquired the electronic-sell-through (EST) and home video rights in North America to The Last Panthers from Sky Vision. Delivering an intense script with thrilling action scenes, the exhilarating new crime drama is based on true events involving notorious Balkan jewel thieves, the Pink Panthers. Directed by Johan Renck (Breaking Bad, The Walking Dead), The Last Panthers is comprised of an all-star international cast including Oscar® nominee Samantha Morton (Jane Eyre, Minority Report,In America), Oscar® nominee John Hurt (Harry Potter films, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,The Elephant Man), Tahar Rahim (Day of the Falcon), and Goran Bogdan (Number 55). The critically-acclaimed six-part series also features the theme song “Blackstar,” written and performed by David Bowie especially for the series. It will make its U.S. premiere on Sundance beginning Wednesday, April 13 with next-day availability to buy digitally on Thursday, April 14 via multiple platforms including iTunes, Amazon Video, Vudu, Google Play, Xbox Video, and Sony Interactive Entertainment. RLJ Entertainment’s Acorn brand will also release The Last Panthers on DVD and Blu-ray on May 31, 2016.

A daring diamond heist in the south of France bears the hallmarks of the supposedly retired “Pink Panthers,” a gang famed for their bold daylight raids and movie-style getaways. It seems like the perfect crime—until a young girl is killed in their escape. This sets a British insurance-loss adjuster (Oscar® nominee Samantha Morton), a former MI-6 officer (Oscar® nominee John Hurt), a French-Algerian cop (Tahar Rahim), and a Serbian soldier-turned-thief (Goran Bogdan) on a dangerous collision course across Europe. What starts with diamonds leads to guns, drugs, high finance, and corruption at the heights of power.

Shot in seven countries and five languages, this "thrilling reinvention of the heist drama" (The Independent) was inspired by the real-life Pink Panthers, who terrorized Europe’s jewelers for a decade.

The 2-disc DVD and Blu-ray release on May 31, 2016 will include a bonus behind-the-scenes featurette ($39.99 each).

Called the “chief curators of the best Brit TV” by TIME magazine, RLJ Entertainment’s Acorn brand holds exclusive North American distribution rights to many of the top British and international programs, which are available for broadcast television, digital download, digital streaming via Acorn TV, and in lavishly packaged DVDs/Blu-rays.

