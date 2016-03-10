“Astoundingly and almost absurdly entertaining…

As addictive as anything likely to air on either side of the Atlantic this year.” – Variety

“Must Watch of the Week…A-” – Entertainment Weekly

“TV event of the year” – Guardian

RLJ Entertainment’s Acorn Acquires

Digital Distribution and Home Video Rights to

New Critically-Acclaimed, Star-Studded

Lifetime and BBC Agatha Christie Miniseries

– AND THEN THERE WERE NONE –

Episodes Available for Next-day Download (Mar. 14 & 15)

on iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and other platforms;

DVD/Blu-ray release on April 19th

Silver Spring, MD, March 10, 2016 – Acorn, an RLJ Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLJE) brand that specializes in curating and distributing the best of British television in North America, has acquired the Electronic-sell-through (EST) and home video rights in North America to And Then There Were None, the critically-acclaimed new adaptation of the best-selling crime novel of all-time. And Then There Were None’s impressive ensemble features Aidan Turner (Poldark, The Hobbit trilogy), Charles Dance (Game of Thrones),Anna Maxwell Martin (Midwinter of the Spirit, The Bletchley Circle), Sam Neill (Jurassic Park), Miranda Richardson (Harry Potter films, Sleepy Hollow), Douglas Booth (Great Expectations), Maeve Dermody (Serangoon Road), Burn Gorman (TURN: Washington’s Spies, Torchwood), Toby Stephens (Black Sails, Jane Eyre), and Noah Taylor (Peaky Blinders, Game of Thrones). The gripping four-hour miniseries makes its U.S. premiere on Lifetime on Sunday, March 13 and Monday, March 14 with next-day availability on Monday, March 14 and Tuesday, March 15 for download on multiple platforms including iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, Xbox Video, and Sony Entertainment Network. RLJ Entertainment’s Acorn brand will also release And Then There Were None on DVD and Blu-ray on April 19, 2016, while RLJE’s Emmy-nominated streaming service Acorn TV will add the miniseries in September 2016.

As the world teeters on the brink of World War II, 10 strangers are invited to isolated Soldier Island. Among them are young secretary Vera Claythorne (Maeve Dermody), soldier Philip Lombard (Aidan Turner), General John MacArthur (Sam Neill), spinster Emily Brent (Miranda Richardson), and Judge Lawrence Wargrave (Charles Dance). With seemingly nothing in common, the guests wonder who their mysterious host may be. But the ominous reason for their visit soon becomes clear… and by the end of the night, the first of them is dead.

Agatha Christie Productions and Mammoth Screen produced the program for the BBC and Lifetime. The miniseries was adapted by Sarah Phelps (The Casual Vacancy, Great Expectations) and directed by Craig Viveiros (Silent Witness, Ghosted). RLJ Entertainment owns a majority share in Agatha Christie Limited, which manages Agatha Christie’s extensive literary works including characters Hercule Poirot, Tommy and Tuppence, and Miss Marple.

The 2-disc DVD and Blu-ray release on April 19, 2016 will include a bonus behind-the-scenes featurette, a featurette about Agatha Christie, and an interview with writer Sarah Phelps ($34.99 each).

