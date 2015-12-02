The Real News Network Uses NewTek TalkShow For Remote Guest Interviews

SAN ANTONIO, TX – December 2, 2015 — The Real News Network (TRNN), an online news network in Baltimore, recently deployed the TalkShow™ video calling system from NewTek™ to enhance its live shows with high quality remote guest interviews.

As a completely donor-funded news station that doesn’t accept any government or corporate advertising dollars, TRNN heavily depends on technology to achieve its mission. As the network grew to produce four to five shows per day, the team began using a basic version of Skype via computer, but quickly saw its shortcomings.

Having found success using TriCaster™ 8000 and 450 multi-camera video production systems in the studio, they turned to another NewTek product – TalkShow VS-100. TalkShow is the video calling production system that enables any of the 300 million monthly-connected Skype users to be seamlessly integrated into any live production.

“People are hungry for content, and our content is completely unbiased and community-oriented,” said Chris DeMillo, studio manager at TRNN. “We’re doing something different at TRNN, and NewTek TalkShow enables us to do it.”

Most interviews don’t require much work in post-production, as TRNN’s new equipment makes its workflow more streamlined by enabling preshow adjustments. Videos are easily posted on the TRNN website, YouTube, Roku, and the Comcast On Demand in the Baltimore region.

With its upgraded workflow, TRNN will continue to be seen as a trusted and reliable independent news network that is committed to bringing the highest quality video content to its viewers.

For detailed workflow information and more about this story please visit the NewTek blog here: http://bit.ly/1FPRpZb.