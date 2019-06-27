ProCo Sound Unveils Industry’s Most Compact Wireless In-Ear Monitor System

ORLANDO, JUNE 27, 2019 – ProCo Sound, an ACT/RHC brand, introduces its new wireless in-ear monitor system (W.I.E.M.S.), which made its debut at InfoComm 2019. W.I.E.M.S. is the most-compact in-ear solution on the market today. It features a sleek and simple design, with no external antennas and a seamless plug-and-pair set-up. With up to 30 meters of range (line-of-sight) between the transmitter and belt-pack receiver, the W.I.E.M.S can be used in a variety of applications, including live sound, broadcast and film, as well as in educational and other install-based instances.

ProCo’s new W.I.E.M.S. has four user-selectable channels and features a 3.5-mm headphone jack—enabling users to plug in their preferred earpiece. The receivers are powered by a lithium-ion battery, which is easily rechargeable with a micro USB, ensuring that users don’t lose power when it’s needed most. The receiver automatically pairs to the transmitter, which uses the 5.8GHz frequency band, keeping it isolated from the highly crowded 2.4GHz band. Additionally, with a simple XLR cable, the transmitter works through any Dante-enabled wall-plate or drop-snake, such as ProCo’s latest AoIP solutions.

“We put a great deal of time and energy into designing a wireless in-ear monitor system that is smaller than anything else of its kind,” says Darius Seabaugh, vice president of marketing, RHC. “We showcased the solution at InfoComm and it has been humbling to receive the incredible initial feedback from industry professionals, especially with regards to the system’s high level of audio quality in such a compact design. It’s a small solution with big capabilities.”

This low-latency (less than 5.6 milliseconds) solution has 24-bit audio quality with a 48KHz sampling rate and transmits from a balanced, line-level output.

For more information, visit: https://www.procosound.com/.

About RHC

RHC, located in Jackson, Missouri, is one of the world’s largest manufacturers and suppliers of audio, video, home theater, data and telecommunications interfacing products. Comprising RapcoHorizon, ProCo, RAT, RoadHog, ACT Lighting, Lava Cable and StageMASTER, each RHC brand has developed a reputation in many industries for reliability, and superior sound performance. Used worldwide by concert touring sound companies, video and sound contractors, recording studios, system integrators, audiophiles and musicians, the company’s products provide optimal flexibility and premium performance. RHC also has a state-of-the-art Custom Shop to modify existing products or build new devices to meet any need.