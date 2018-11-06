PRO TV Romania Extends Calrec Relationship Acquiring Two Artemis Consoles

HEBDEN BRIDGE, UK, NOVEMBER 6, 2018 - PRO TV, the leading TV station in Romania, has strengthened its collaboration with Calrec following its latest acquisition of two Artemis Light audio consoles. The new consoles are an upgrade from Calrec's Sigma and Omega legacy desks. This equipment will be used both for PRO TV's daytime show productions as well as for sports transmissions.

"Choosing the Artemis Light consoles was an easy decision for us given our 12 faultless years of experience with the Sigma and Omega consoles, and our in-depth knowledge of Calrec's console architecture. Artemis Light is a powerful audio mixer with enough digital processing ability for our current and future projects, and great support for several audio formats including Dante, AES67 and MADI. We also use Calrec's Hydra2 networking system, which lets us set up connections between our studios. This offers full redundancy and audio control options capable of handling a large number of I/Os that are shared and controlled, regardless of their location," commented Octavian Diac, Broadcast Manager at PRO TV Romania.

The two consoles are building on additional previous Calrec technology installations, including the router core PRO TV purchased previously, which is used as a central point for sharing I/O resources and console router connections across its studios.

"Working with a broadcaster as prominent as PRO TV Romania is a testament to the versatility of our Artemis consoles. This is also illustrated by how they've leveraged the power of the Hydra2 network, which has given them great flexibility. We're so thrilled to continue our longstanding relationship with PRO TV Romania and to give them the audio tools they need to provide such high-quality broadcasts to millions of viewers," said Mike Reddick, International Sales Manager, Calrec.

About Calrec Audio Ltd.

Calrec Audio is exclusively dedicated to excellence in audio mixing for on-air and live production. A broadcast specialist for more than 50 years, Calrec has developed a range of digital consoles relied on by the world's most successful broadcasters. Increasingly consoles are integral components on a facility-wide networks, giving rise to adaptable workflows, shareable resources and the ability to be easily expanded. From the very beginning, Calrec has created innovative solutions that have allowed broadcasters to develop their working methods and get greater value from their equipment. For premium audio solutions, broadcasters put their trust in Calrec. More information is available at calrec.com.