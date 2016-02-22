One-Man Production Crew Satisfies “Tested” Audience with NewTek TriCaster

SAN ANTONIO, TX February 22, 2016 – For people who want to know every little thing about a particular project or technology, Tested – web home to Mythbusters Jamie Hyneman and Adam Savage - is an increasingly popular destination. Armed with a NewTek™ TriCaster™ multi-camera production system, the popular site pushes out hours of video content devoted to technology, the DIY builder community, and the world of video game play. Video Producer, Joey Fameli has been with Tested since its beginnings in 2010, and he is a one-man production crew.

TriCaster allows Fameli to tell stories effortlessly, without having to think through the process. “The best tools are the ones that you don’t have to think about,” he said. “TriCaster is super-intuitive, super easy. It’s like playing a musical instrument. At some point, you’re just hitting buttons and moving keys and you don’t have to think. You can just get out there and tell your story.”

As the only production person on staff, Fameli developed a unique production strategy that allows him to record as many as five hour-long multi-camera videos in a single day of shooting. By shooting live-to-disk, postproduction work is nearly eliminated, saving time and money. A more organic video is also achieved, since they shoot as if the hosts are speaking to a live audience.

“If it wasn’t for our TriCaster, we would probably have about 80% less videos on the site. It’s the only reason we can push videos out and stay connected to the viewers like we do,” Fameli concluded.

Fameli has also mastered picture-in picture-in-picture-times-five. To learn how Fameli uses TriCaster’s virtual sets for these advanced images, as well as detailed workflow information, please visit the NewTek blog here: http://blog.newtek.com/blog/2016/02/09/one-man-video-crew-gets-tested-5-hours-a-day/.