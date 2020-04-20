NUGEN Launches “Staying Home, Staying Creative” Initiative

LEEDS, UK, APRIL 20, 2020 – In response to the rapidly changing needs of the industry, NUGEN Audio has launched a digital initiative to support the audio and production community through the COVID pandemic. Aptly dubbed “StayingHome, StayingCreative,” the program is aimed at promoting collaboration and creativity in a time of social distancing. Included among NUGEN’s efforts are a variety of videos, interviews and articles that will inspire new artistic approaches for post-production workflows. The company is also providing temporary replacement licenses for any users who do not have access to their in-office workstations.

“We want to do everything we can to support the audio community at this uncertain time,” says Paul Tapper, CEO, NUGEN Audio. “We are hopeful that this current situation will be a great opportunity to learn something new and, in doing so, will inspire further creativity. As we all continue to adapt to working from home, we will share useful tips to finding inspiration in new workspaces, as well as inventive ways to overcome obstacles.”

Already available on the Stay Creative webpage is a special interview with Audio Post-Production Specialist Keith Alexander. Building from his specialty in remote recording and sound design for broadcast, film and gaming, Alexander shares some helpful tips on how to work efficiently in a home-based setting as well as managing audio cleanup and broadcast audio editing projects from home. NUGEN has also made available an article focused on three ways to improve lo-fi drum recording in a less-than-ideal space.

In addition to the creative resources that NUGEN is providing, the company is also offering temporary two-month licenses for current iLok customers, along with one additional Challenge Response license code authorization. Recognizing that many in the industry are personally and financially impacted, especially freelancers, the company has also reduced the prices of all products in its web store. This will enable audio pros the world-over to continue to collaborate on post-production projects in an efficient manner.

“We are excited to offer this vast array of initiatives to our friends in the audio community,” adds Tapper. “We encourage anyone who has tips, questions or ideas you’d like to share to reach out to us directly. Ours is a strong and resilient industry full of supportive and creative individuals, and I know we will come through this better than ever. In the meantime, stay healthy, wash your hands and practice good social distancing.”

For more information regarding NUGEN’s COVID support initiatives, please visit nugenaudio.com/staying-home-staying-creative/.