NUGEN AUDIO’S MUSIC AND POST PRODUCTION BUNDLES TO BE PRESENTED AT MUSIC CHINA 2018

SHANGHAI, OCTOBER 11, 2018 – NUGEN Audio, developer of modern tools for today’s production environments, announces that its NUGEN Post, Modern Mastering and NUGEN Producer bundles will be featured in the IMSTA Zone, the first music software-centric exhibit in Asia, during Music China 2018 (Hall N1). The new music and post production bundles are specifically designed to deliver proprietary algorithms in inspiring, workflow-enhancing combinations to audio engineers.

“We are excited that our product offerings will be seen by the more than 100,000 people that are expected to be in attendance at Music China 2018,” says Jon Schorah, founder and creative director, NUGEN Audio. “Our cost-effective bundles are catered to music and post production engineers, and are designed to make the delivery of high-quality, compliant audio easier and quicker.”

The NUGEN Post bundle is designed for post production applications, NUGEN Post is made up of an uncompromising collection of 11 plug-ins for high-quality broadcast, film and game audio production. Containing a complete loudness solution including True Peak limiting, leading upmix and downmix tools, a comprehensive audio analysis suite, transparent auto-match EQ and three stereo control plug-ins, NUGEN Post delivers the same essential post-production tools used by leading facilities around the world.

The Modern Mastering bundle is a complete toolset for effortless mastering, with confidence and precision in today's world of digital consumption through music streaming services. Including MasterCheck streaming service auditioning and metering, ISL True Peak limiter and Visualizer comprehensive audio analysis.

NUGEN Producer will also be demonstrated at the show. Designed specifically for today's mix and mastering challenges, these eight leading plug-ins that comprise NUGEN Producer expand and enhance any production environment. These include MasterCheck, ISL, Visualizer, Stereoizer, Stereoplacer, Monofilter, SEQ-ST match and morph EQ and SigMod signal modification utility.

NUGEN Post ($1499), Modern Mastering ($299) and NUGEN Producer ($499) bundles are available now at www.nugenaudio.com and select retailers. Upgrade pricing for existing customers can be found in an individual’s user account.

