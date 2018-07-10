NUGEN AUDIO DEBUTS NEW PRODUCT BUNDLES AND ANNOUNCES UPDATE TO LOUDNESS TOOLKIT FOR IBC 2018

LEEDS, UK, JULY 10, 2018 – NUGEN Audio’s newly released post-production bundles as well as updates to its Loudness Toolkit bundle of products will be on display for the first time at IBC 2018 (Stand 8.D56). The Loudness Toolkit, which includes the VisLM loudness meter, ISL limiter and LM-Correct quick fix tool, will natively support track counts of up to 7.1.2, suitable for monitoring and limiting Dolby Atmos bed tracks in real time.

Further updates to the Loudness Toolkit will include an additional alert and flexible gating options for VisLM to fully support upcoming guidance and internal recommendations from major content producers. LM-Correct will be updated to handle 7.1 and 7.1.2 de-interleaved files offline (in addition to the existing stereo and 5.1 support) and natively handle 7.1 and 7.1.2 tracks in the Avid and Adobe timelines, when applicable. Additional product updates and details will be announced closer to the show.

“Following the introduction of updated ITU guidance for the measurement of multi-channel audio beyond 5.1, NUGEN will update its Loudness Toolkit family of products in order to enhance the workflow for engineers in the industry,” says Jon Schorah, founder and creative director, NUGEN Audio. “We will also be showing our post-production bundles for the first time at IBC. The bundles were designed to deliver our intuitive algorithms in unique combinations tailored to specific projects and workflow needs. IBC is a great place for us to showcase these new bundles and we look forward to hearing the feedback from industry professionals.”

Bundles for Post-production

Loudness Toolkit: The industry standard toolset now includes the DynApt extension for LM-Correct. DynApt is a standard for all new customers and upgrade options are available for existing users in their online account areas on the NUGEN Audio website. LM-Correct works in concert alongside VisLM and ISL to deliver unsurpassed quality and workflow efficiency.

Surround Suite: A new toolset including Halo Upmix, Halo Downmix, ISL surround limiter and SEQ-S surround match & morph corrective spline EQ. From stereo to 5.1, 7.1, Dolby Atmos 7.1.2, Auro 3D and Ambisonic output, the new surround suite is a perfect complement to any multi-channel workflow.

NUGEN Post: An uncompromising collection of 11 plug-ins for high-quality broadcast, film and game audio production. Containing a complete loudness solution including True Peak limiting, leading upmix and downmix tools, a comprehensive audio analysis suite, transparent auto-match EQ and three stereo control plug-ins, NUGEN Post delivers the same essential post-production tools used by leading facilities around the world.

Surround Suite and NUGEN Post are available now at nugenaudio.com and select retailers. Loudness Toolkit updates will be released at IBC 2018. Upgrade pricing for existing customers can be found in an individual’s user account area.

About NUGEN Audio

NUGEN Audio provides the broadcast and post-production industry’s most advanced solutions for surround upmixing and end-to-end loudness management, metering, and correction from content acquisition through to playout. Reflecting the real-world production experience of the NUGEN Audio design team, the company’s products make it easier to deliver high-quality, compliant audio while saving time, reducing costs, and preserving the creative process. NUGEN Audio’s tools for audio analysis, loudness metering, mixing/mastering, and tracking are used by the world’s top names in broadcast, post-production, and music production. For more information, visit nugenaudio.com.

