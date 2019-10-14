NUGEN Audio Announces SigMod Software Update at AES 2019

NEW YORK, OCTOBER 14, 2019 – NUGEN Audio unveils the latest SigMod Software plug-in update at AES 2019 (Booth 504I – Avid Partner Pavilion). The update allows SigMod to host multiple instances of the Insert module and incorporates hosting support for third-party VST2 and AU plug-ins. This enables users to access a wider pool of plug-ins – particularly in DAWs that support limited plug-in formats – and increases access for creative routing options such as mid/side processing for any stereo or multi-mono plug-in.

The company has also implemented a wet/dry control for the Insert module. This provides even further flexibility, allowing users to blend their effected signal with the original sound without the use of an AUX send. Improved navigation controls for third-party plug-ins, including a search bar functionality, enables users to filter by name and increases efficiency and ease of use.

NUGEN’s SigMod software provides custom, simple signal architecture with 12 single-process modules to enhance plug-in and DAW functionality. It offers creative new ways to work by allowing users to easily insert, swap and move modules to fit to the correction, conversion and tweaking of audio. Included among the available modules are Mid/side; Protect; Tap; Crossover; Insert – now with VST2/3 and AU; Mute/Solo; Trim; Switch; DC Off-Set; Mono; Phase; and Delay.

Several of these modules offer easy access to functionality that is often either missing or difficult to access in certain DAWs. With SigMod’s intuitive signal routing, the creative options are endless. The software is available in AAX, VST 2/3, AU and AudioSuite formats in both 32- and 64-bit versions, and is available on both Mac and Windows OS.

“Our release of SigMod VST2 is a great example of how we continually strive to be at the forefront of technology,” says Paul Tapper, CEO, NUGEN Audio. “We find that tailoring our products to the specific needs of audio professionals enables them to accomplish their full creative vision in a time- and results-oriented manner. We’re excited to release this product and look forward to speaking with audio pros at AES to discuss its features in greater detail.”

About NUGEN Audio

NUGEN Audio provides the broadcast and post-production industry’s most advanced solutions for surround upmixing and end-to-end loudness management, metering, and correction from content acquisition through to playout. Reflecting the real-world production experience of the NUGEN Audio design team, the company’s products make it easier to deliver high-quality, compliant audio while saving time, reducing costs, and preserving the creative process. NUGEN Audio’s tools for audio analysis, loudness metering, mixing/mastering, and tracking are used by the world’s top names in broadcast, post-production, and music production. For more information, visit nugenaudio.com.

