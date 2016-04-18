NewTek’s NDI For Adobe Creative Cloud Applications Eliminates Pre- and Post-Production Render and Upload Times, Streamlining Video Review & Approval

LAS VEGAS, NAB Booth SL5817, April 18, 2016––At NAB 2016, NewTek™ today announced NDI™ for AdobeÒ Creative Cloud®, a software plug-in with NewTek’s groundbreaking Network Device Interface (NDI) technology. The NDI integration enables users of Adobe PremiereÒ Pro CC, Adobe After EffectsÒ CC and other Adobe Creative Cloud applications to send real-time video and audio to any NDI-enabled receiving product, such as production switchers or capture cards, across a standard Ethernet network. With NDI for Adobe Creative Cloud, creators and producers can significantly accelerate their pre- and post- production pipelines, bypassing rendering and uploading of creative elements for a faster, more efficient delivery for content review and approval. It also allows teams in different locations to work together in one interface in real-time, making creative decisions collaboratively—and saving valuable time in the process.

The NDI integration for products in Adobe Creative Cloud also enables just-in-time editing workflows over IP for live production environments, such as news programs and live sporting events. Producers will be able to deliver edited content, including key and fill, directly from the Adobe Premiere Pro CC timeline into their production switcher for use on-air, without needing to render and push to playout servers.

“NDI for Adobe Creative Cloud transforms the workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC and After Effects CC users by making creative elements visible on virtually any screen or any output on their local area network in full resolution,” said Michael Kornet, executive vice president of Business Development for NewTek. “The creative efficiencies plus time and cost savings to be gained is tremendous and represents a breakthrough across the board in all traditional pre-, live-, and post-production workflows. We are so excited to see how Adobe Creative Cloud customers will utilize the NDI integration to achieve things in ways that until now were unimaginable.”

“Adobe Creative Cloud users appreciate our advanced tools which help them be their most creative,” Sue Skidmore, head of partner relations, Adobe Pro Video. “NewTek NDI for the Adobe Creative Cloud plug in delivers the efficiency that content creators need to help them do great work in today’s fast-paced production environments. It also opens the door for editors and producers who want to bring the streamlined power of Adobe Premiere Pro CC into their live production workflows.”

NDI, the new standard for live production IP workflow, is bi-directional and backwards compatible with a large number of devices from top manufacturers already utilizing NewTek’s open standard allowing IP connectivity between devices. NDI is now available as a royalty free software developer kit (SDK) for any company looking to establish IP workflows within their organization, or in production tools and systems they manufacture.

Pricing and Availability

NewTek’s NDI plugin for Adobe Creative Cloud is available now as a download from https://store.newtek.com as a one-time purchase for $99 USMSRP.

For more information on all NewTek products, please visit www.newtek.com.

About Adobe at NAB

At NAB 2016, Adobe is previewing updates for its Creative Cloud video and audio tools - including Adobe Premiere Pro CC, After Effects® CC, Adobe Audition® CC, Adobe Media Encoder CC and Prelude® CC - and showing Adobe Anywhere, Adobe Stock and Adobe Primetime. Over the past year, Adobe added hundreds of features, including comprehensive native format support for UltraHD editing, continued color advancements and support for HDR workflows, more than 100,000 4K video assets to Adobe Stock available directly in Adobe Premiere Pro CC and After Effects CC, and popular new features like Remix for Audition CC. See Adobe at NAB in Booth SL3910, and don’t miss the Creative Master Series panel with the post-production team from 20th Century FOX’s Deadpool on 4/19, 4:15-5 p.m., Room S220.

About NewTek

NewTek is transforming the way people create network-style television content and share it with the world. From sporting events, Web-based talk shows, live entertainment, classrooms, and corporate communications, to virtually any place people want to capture and publish live video, we give our customers the power to grow their audiences, brands and businesses faster than ever before.

Clients include: New York Giants, NBA Development League, Fox News, BBC, NHL, Nickelodeon, CBS Radio, ESPN Radio, Fox Sports, MTV, TWiT.TV, USA TODAY, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), and more than 80% of the U.S. Fortune 100.

NewTek is privately owned and based in San Antonio, Texas. For more information on NewTek please visit: www.newtek.com, Twitter, YouTube, Flickr or connect with us on Facebook.