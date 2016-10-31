NewTek NDI™ Camera Transforms Mobile Devices Into IP Video Sources

San Antonio, TX, October31, 2016––NewTek™ today announced NewTek NDI™ Camera, a software application capable of turning any compatible iOS or Android™ mobile device into a wireless, IP-ready, live video source. When connected via WiFi to the same network as an NDI-compatible receiving device or production system, NewTek NDI Camera allows producers to instantly and affordably add cameras, angles, vantage points, and completely new options for live broadcasts, webcasts, and presentations with the ease of a mobile device app download.

“With NewTek NDI Camera, anyone with a smartphone or tablet can serve as a camera person or contributor to your video content,” said Dr. Andrew Cross, president and CTO of NewTek. “It’s not only an extremely affordable method of adding multiple video sources to any production, but it means that almost anyone who wants to participate in a live production already has a camera in their pocket, including audience participants and students. This application puts IP production within the reach of over a billion mobile devices available with high quality cameras.”

Output from a device running NewTek NDI Camera is automatically recognized by NDI-compatible receiving devices and has full support for connection notification and tally information. In addition, there is full control over focus, exposure and zoom to achieve professional results from almost any mobile device. NewTek NDI Camera makes a mobile device fully compatible with almost all live production tools, through the millions of NDI-enabled systems in the market today.

Pricing and Availability

NewTek NDI Camera is available for $20 US. For more information and where to buy, please visit http://www.newtek.com/software/ndi-camera.html.

Minimum System Requirements

iOS mobile devices require Apple® iOS 9.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone®, iPad®, and iPod touch®.

Android mobile devices require Google™ Android 4.1 (Jelly Bean) or later. Compatible with most common Android smartphone and tablet devices. Video transmission requires WiFi connection to the same local network as NDI-enabled receiving device(s).

For more information please visit www.newtek.com

About NewTek

NewTek is transforming the way people create network-style television content and share it with the world. From sporting events, Web-based talk shows, live entertainment, classrooms, and corporate communications, to virtually any place people want to capture and publish live video, we give our customers the power to grow their audiences, brands and businesses faster than ever before.

Clients include: New York Giants, NBA Development League, Fox News, BBC, NHL, Nickelodeon, CBS Radio, ESPN Radio, Fox Sports, MTV, TWiT.TV, USA TODAY, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), and more than 80% of the U.S. Fortune 100.

NewTek is privately owned and based in San Antonio, Texas. For more information on NewTek please visit: www.newtek.com, Twitter, YouTube, Flickr or connect with us on Facebook.

