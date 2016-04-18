NewTek™ Connect Pro Tool Bridges IP And SDI Workflows

LAS VEGAS, NAB BOOTH #SL5817, April 18, 2016––NewTek™ today announced NewTek Connect Pro, a multi-purpose software tool designed to seamlessly connect IP video formats of new and existing video production hardware and software to work together. NewTek Connect Pro provides a simple, affordable bridge for producers and facilities transitioning to IP-based video production workflows that both minimizes expenses, and maximizes opportunities. Bringing together IP video standards including NDI and support for streaming IP formats found in cameras from JVC, Panasonic, PTZ Optics, Sony, and Vaddio, users can take advantage of a true end-to-end IP live production workflow. Further, combining these IP video sources with SDI capture cards, customers can expand production capabilities as needs develop and grow. With announced support of ASPEN and SMPTE 2022, users can build production workflows with confidence regardless of format.

NewTek Connect Pro transforms a host computer into a multi-channel video converter for stored media playback, local webcams, or video signals from compatible sources. NewTek Connect Pro also includes NDI Connect Webserver. This additional application distributes video sources to the web browser of any suitable device on the network. Remote viewers can each select up to 16 different video sources, displaying them in a web browser in a variety of convenient layouts.

“IP-based workflows promise to connect all devices together on a single IP fabric to allow the best technologies to be used together. Competing standards, different devices, and different formats potentially make fulfilling the promise of IP interoperability very difficult,” said Dr. Andrew Cross, president and CTO for NewTek. “NewTek Connect Pro solves the problem of IP interoperability by being the glue that ties devices together and allows people to work with the best tools for a particular situation. It also provides a bridge from tools that they have today to the IP technologies of tomorrow.”

Once installed, NewTek Connect Pro provides any production workflow up to 4 video sources as inputs or outputs. Access the I/O of any cameras, decks, and devices connected via compatible capture cards, serve up stored media files for live playback, or increase camera count with local webcams. Tally and AutoPlay functions are also supported via NDI.

NDI Connect Pro Highlights:

Up to 4 input or output channels, independently configurable with built-in standards conversion

Support for a range of capture devices from vendors that include AJA, Blackmagic Design, Bluefish444, DELTACAST, Magewell, Matrox, Teradek and others; DirectShow devices, webcams, desktop computer capture, and more

Support for Key + Fill pairing on input and output

Support for common IP cameras including models from Panasonic, JVC, Vaddio, PTZ Optics, and Sony

Links common IP standards including NDI, ASPEN and other SMPTE 2022 integrations

Built-in media playback for video files and still images (including alpha channel) provided

Support for common computer system audio and sound sources, including professional audio cards, AES67, and Dante

8-channel audio, with per-channel level control and headphone monitoring

Integration between hundreds of software solutions, including those from NewTek, VizRT, Chyron, BrainStorm, Broadcast Pix, and hundreds more

High-quality still image grab from any source, with motion adaptive deinterlacing

NDI Connect Webserver for remote viewing of NDI sources from the web browser of any networked device, including iOS and Android devices

Fully configurable color correction settings, including white balance, proc amp controls and automatic color correction

Integrated Waveform and Vectorscope for real-time signal monitoring and adjustment

Full field-rate multi-view monitoring, with supplemental NDI program return monitor, selectable layouts, support for dual-monitor workspaces, and configurable graticule overlays, including VU meters, title safe, 4:3 safe, alpha channel checkerboard and center cross

Frame-rate and resolution cross conversion, frame sync and audio reclocking on all inputs

Pricing and Availability

NewTek Connect Pro is available now from any NewTek reseller, or at https://store.newtek.com/ as a one-time purchase for $995 US, or as a subscription for $49 per month. International pricing may vary. A free version called NDI Connect, allowing for 2-channels, is also available.

For more information on all NewTek products, please visit www.newtek.com.

About NewTek

NewTek is transforming the way people create network-style television content and share it with the world. From sporting events, Web-based talk shows, live entertainment, classrooms, and corporate communications, to virtually any place people want to capture and publish live video, we give our customers the power to grow their audiences, brands and businesses faster than ever before.

Clients include: New York Giants, NBA Development League, Fox News, BBC, NHL, Nickelodeon, CBS Radio, ESPN Radio, Fox Sports, MTV, TWiT.TV, USA TODAY, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), and more than 80% of the U.S. Fortune 100.

NewTek is privately owned and based in San Antonio, Texas. For more information on NewTek please visit: www.newtek.com, Twitter, YouTube, Flickr or connect with us on Facebook.