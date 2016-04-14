NewTek™ Announces TalkShow® VS 4000 Multi-Channel Video Calling System

SAN ANTONIO, April 14, 2016––NewTek™ today announced NewTek TalkShow® VS 4000, the only professional, multi-channel video calling production system for both SDI and IP workflows, designed exclusively for conducting multiple live, production-ready Skype video calls simultaneously. NewTek TalkShow VS 4000 integrates multi-channel video calling to enable instant connection and live interaction with any combination or sequence of contacts in the world you can reach online via Skype to facilitate compelling conversation and in-depth discussion between multiple remote guests in real time regardless of location. TalkShow VS 4000 takes advantage of the newly released Skype TX 4 from Microsoft. More flexible and scalable than its predecessor, Skype TX 4 offers broadcasters and media partners the ability to integrate multiple studio-grade Skype video calls into the broadcasting workflow.

“Incorporating multiple remote video guests into a production typically required broadcasters and media organizations to consume valuable time, effort and resources coordinating the travel or technology,” said Dr. Andrew Cross, president and CTO for NewTek. “With NewTek TalkShow VS 4000, they can integrate Skype video calls with any combination of contacts they can reach online, simultaneously or in sequence, for compelling live conversation, expert analysis, real-time commentary and in-depth discussion—in distraction-free, broadcast-quality HD.”

“Reducing the control room footprint, saving costs and finding better ways for broadcasters and media partners to interact with their audiences are common goals we set with NewTek,” said Eugene Ho, partner director of Product Management for Skype. “We met these goals with Skype TX 4, in combination with the NewTek TalkShow VS 4000, a flexible and scalable solution that offers the ability to stream multiple studio-grade Skype video calls simultaneously. This makes it even easier for broadcasters to interact in real-time with over 300 million Skype users wherever they are, with whatever device they choose.”

TalkShow VS 4000 is a facility-class, 1RU rack mountable hardware unit with 4-in, 4-out industry-standard I/O for integration into SDI workflows and IP video workflows via NDI™, NewTek’s groundbreaking Network Device Interface technology. It features standalone call control and production control interfaces for independent call management and technical configuration. Comprehensive, behind-the-scenes video, audio, communication and monitoring capabilities are included. Additionally, bundled with TalkShow VS 4000 is NewTek’s Webserver app for remote viewing of NDI sources from a web browser of any networked device, including iOS and Android devices.

Skype TX 4 is optimized to minimize distractions so producers can focus on great interviews with clean, full-resolution HD video. TalkShow VS 4000 adds functionality comparable to what professional broadcasters are familiar and comfortable with like proc amp, white balance, advanced color configuration and automatic color correction, gain, graphic equalizer, compressor/limiter and noise gate controls.

TalkShow VS 4000 helps broadcasters and media organizations achieve direct access to expertise so viewers will turn to them for information, which grows viewership, which grows business. The immediacy of expertise makes them a credible, reliable trusted source that is quoted and credited.

Pricing and Availability

NewTek TalkShow VS 4000 will be available in Q2, 2016 for $7,995 USMSRP. International pricing may vary.

