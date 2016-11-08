NewTek Announces Special Webcast: IP Video in the Real World

San Antonio,TX,November 8, 2016––NewTek™ today announced a special webcast that will explore IP-based video production, the biggest change in the industry since the transition to file-based workflows. The webcast will bring together a panel of IP leaders, including Dr. Andrew Cross, NewTek’s president and CTO, to discuss the current state of IP-based production and the exciting possibilities for the future of the industry.

Jim Louderback, venture partner at Social Starts, editorial director at Vidcon, and tech and media strategist, will lead the following panel of experts and producers in a dialog about putting IP technology to use in the real-world:

Dr. Andrew Cross, President and CTO, NewTek

Soren Kjellin, CTO ChyronHego

John Servizzi, CEO and Founder WebStream Sports, a Raycom Media company

Josh Shaw, Video Producer, Twitch TV

The webcast will be held on Wednesday, November 16, 2016 on Facebook Live and NewTek’s Ustream channel.

APAC: 0930 IST, 1100 THA, 1200 CSA/SGT/MYT/PST, 1300 JST/KST, 1400 AEST. Register

EMEA: 1400 GMT, 1500 CET, 1800 GST. Register

Americas: 2:00pm EST, 1:00pm CST, 11:00am PST. Register

About NewTek

NewTek is transforming the way people create network-style television content and share it with the world. From sporting events, Web-based talk shows, live entertainment, classrooms, and corporate communications, to virtually any place people want to capture and publish live video, we give our customers the power to grow their audiences, brands and businesses faster than ever before.

Clients include: New York Giants, NBA Development League, Fox News, BBC, NHL, Nickelodeon, CBS Radio, ESPN Radio, Fox Sports, MTV, TWiT.TV, USA TODAY, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), and more than 80% of the U.S. Fortune 100.

NewTek is privately owned and based in San Antonio, Texas. For more information on NewTek please visit: www.newtek.com, Twitter, YouTube, Flickr or connect with us on Facebook.

