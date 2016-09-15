NewTek and Wowza Deliver the First Ever Global and Local Media Distribution Platform

Amsterdam––NewTek™ and Wowza™ Media Systems launched the MDS™, a revolutionary real-time media encoding and live streaming video delivery platform. The MDS is a fully integrated hardware and software solution merging NewTek’s industry-leading live production technology with the powerful, proven Wowza streaming software in a 1RU footprint. The result is the industry’s first integrated production system establishing a direct link between the producers who create the content and the viewers that consume it.

Fully equipped for existing and emerging SDI, IP, and hybrid workflows, the MDS, delivers flawless processing of up to 4 channels of video. Streaming sources are acquired through direct, physical input using 3G/HD/SD-SDI hardware connections, over IP via NDI™, NewTek’s innovative Network Device Interface technology, and from other sources, including TCP/IP, webcams, and USB capture devices. Local input sources are also automatically translated to NDI within the system; enabling streaming sources to be delivered and deployed through multiple MDS to maximize resources, performance, and delivery potential. The MDS enables any production, presentation, or live event to be seen by anyone, anywhere on a mobile device, desktop or OTT device, by supporting delivery to Wowza Cloud, Wowza CDN and Wowza Player, or alternative workflows, allowing users to launch their own multi-channel content networks. Support for all common CDNs is provided with out-of-the-box support for Facebook, Microsoft Azure, Wowza, YouTube, custom RTMP, and many more.

“The MDS, is designed to bring video encoding and streaming to more users and use cases,” said Dr. Andrew Cross, president and chief technology officer for NewTek. “Born out of a relationship between NewTek and Wowza Media Systems, we integrated everything needed to deliver video from the production either to the viewer directly or through the cloud. The result is an industry first, allowing users to launch their own multi-channel content networks. Productions, presentations and live events can be seen by anyone, anywhere on any device – directly from the control room, studio, or production site.”

“The MDS democratizes video encoding and streaming for producers of live and linear programming, introducing a myriad of new opportunities for distribution, expansion, and content monetization,” said Dave Stubenvoll, chief executive officer for Wowza Media Systems. “With support for multi-bitrate delivery to the Wowza Streaming Engine, Wowza Streaming Cloud, Wowza CDN, and all common streaming services and websites, organizations can reach all intended audiences, wherever they watch.”

Producers can easily deliver content between locations by connecting two MDS together – either through a local area network, or remotely crossing wide geographic boundaries. Video production to content delivery over IP makes enterprise deployments effortless.

Signature Online Experience

The MDS also allows organizations to extend their brand and exposure beyond actual video content. Each streaming channel includes its own independently customizable web page for audience viewing, with support for HTML and CSS editing to ensure that the on-screen experience adheres to organizational brand guidelines. Embed codes are also available to insert the hosted Wowza Player into existing webpages to complement your current web presence.

Extensive Channel Configuration

The MDS ensures the optimal audio-visual experience for viewing audiences right from the system by introducing another layer of quality control into any signal flow. With support for dedicated multiviewer monitoring, a local operator can observe all video streams in real time or focus on a specific channel full-screen, and manage image and sound quality with integrated waveform and vectorscope displays, independent color correction tools, and multi-channel audio level control available for every stream.

MDS Highlights:

· Built-in Wowza streaming media server software

· Integrated NDI™ technology supporting input and output over IP

· 4 multi-format SDI inputs supporting up to 3G 1080p

· 4 streaming channels

· NewTek’s real-time video and audio production tools

· Support for LAN, WAN, Wowza CDN, and Wowza Streaming Cloud and alternative streaming workflows including to Facebook, Microsoft Azure, Wowza, YouTube, custom RTMP, and more

Pricing and Availability

The MDS will be available in Q4 2016 for $11,995 USMSRP. International pricing may vary.

For more information, please visit: http://www.newtek.com/mds1.

About NewTek

NewTek is transforming the way people create network-style television content and share it with the world. From sporting events, Web-based talk shows, live entertainment, classrooms, and corporate communications, to virtually any place people want to capture and publish live video, we give our customers the power to grow their audiences, brands and businesses faster than ever before.

Clients include: New York Giants, NBA Development League, Fox News, BBC, NHL, Nickelodeon, CBS Radio, ESPN Radio, Fox Sports, MTV, TWiT.TV, USA TODAY, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), and more than 80% of the U.S. Fortune 100.

NewTek is privately owned and based in San Antonio, Texas. For more information on NewTek please visit: www.newtek.com, Twitter, YouTube, Flickr or connect with us on Facebook.

About Wowza Media Systems

Wowza Media Systems™ is the recognized gold standard of streaming, with more than 19,000 customers in 170+ countries. By reducing the complexities of video and audio delivery to any device, Wowza™ enables organizations to expand their reach and more deeply engage their audiences, in industries ranging from education to broadcasting. Service providers, direct customers, and partners worldwide trust Wowza products to provide robust, customizable, and scalable streaming solutions—with powerful APIs and SDKs to meet organizations’ evolving streaming needs. Wowza was founded in 2005, is privately held, and is headquartered in Colorado. For more information, please visit www.wowza.com.

