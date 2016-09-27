NewTek and Vizrt Announce Collaboration for IP Based Newsroom Workflows

Tampa, September 27, 2016––NewTek™ the leader in live IP based production tools and Vizrt the leading provider of studio automation tools for the digital media industry, today announced their collaboration on IP based newsroom solutions with Vizrt’s studio automation system operating with the full line of NewTek live production professional products, including the NewTek IP Series.

“We designed our studio automation system to give broadcasters a flexible and easy way to deliver complex live productions,” said Petter Ole Jakobsen Vizrt CTO. “Vizrt has developed an IP structure that allows our customers to choose the best IP workflow for their needs. By combining our studio automation system with the versatility of the NewTek line of live production solutions, media companies have a new native IP workflow for all aspects of the production.”

“When you consider the demands placed on content producers today, to deliver the latest news and live sports, not only fast and accurately, to multiple audiences across many screens, including social media, the combination of the Viz Mosart automation system with NewTek solutions for live production represent what is clearly the future for the industry,” said Andrew Cross, NewTek President and CTO. “This is the result of a long collaboration between NewTek and Vizrt as we have been working to deliver a true IP based workflow, taking advantage of some of the most exciting technology changes that our industry has seen.”

Broadcasters will have the opportunity to learn more about the Vizrt’s studio automation and NewTek IP product integration, at the Viz Mosart Summit on November 17-18. All automation enthusiasts are welcome to Frankfurt where Vizrt and the German broadcaster Hessischer Rundfunk (HR) will be hosting this user-driven gathering of broadcasters.

About Vizrt

Vizrt provides real-time 3D graphics, studio automation, sports analysis and asset management tools for the media and entertainment industry. This includes interactive and virtual solutions, animations, maps, weather, video editing, compositing, and playout tools. Vizrt has customers in more than 100 countries worldwide including CNN, CBS, Fox, BBC, BSkyB, Al Jazeera, NDR, ITN, ZDF, Star TV, Network 18, TV Today, CCTV, NHK and the list keeps growing. Vizrt has nearly 600 employees and operates in 40 offices worldwide. Vizrt is a privately owned company by Nordic Capital Fund VIII.

About NewTek

NewTek is transforming the way people create network-style television content and share it with the world. From sporting events, Web-based talk shows, live entertainment, classrooms, and corporate communications, to virtually any place people want to capture and publish live video, we give our customers the power to grow their audiences, brands and businesses faster than ever before.

Clients include: New York Giants, NBA Development League, Fox News, BBC, NHL, Nickelodeon, CBS Radio, ESPN Radio, Fox Sports, MTV, TWiT.TV, USA TODAY, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), and more than 80% of the U.S. Fortune 100.

NewTek is privately owned and based in San Antonio, Texas. For more information on NewTek please visit: www.newtek.com, Twitter, YouTube, Flickr or connect with us on Facebook.

