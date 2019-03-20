Miller to Present New Product Lineup at NAB 2019

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 20, 2019 — Miller Tripods Ltd., a leader in the production of innovative camera support solutions, will showcase a full lineup of new products at NAB 2019 (Booth C8721), including the 75 Sprinter II 2 Stage Carbon Fibre Tripod, the debut of its HDC Tripods, a new line catered for cinematographers, as well as two new camera plates.

“We are excited to debut this innovative product lineup to broadcast and cinema industry professionals at this year’s NAB show,” says Charles Montesin, global sales and marketing manager, Miller Camera Support, LLC. “Our new products have been designed to meet the high-quality standard that our customers have come to expect from Miller.”

75 SPRINTER II 2 STAGE CARBON FIBRE TRIPOD

The 1620 75 Sprinter II 2 Stage Carbon Fibre Tripod brings the stability, torsional strength and reliability of Miller’s well-proven 100mm ball leveling 100 Sprinter II tripod into a new 75mm version. The 75 Sprinter employs Miller’s patented design, which enables the leg stages to be adjusted independently or together via two adjacent leg locks. These locks are conveniently located at waist height to eliminate the need for the user to bend down or stretch up, which is crucial when speed and occupational health count.

With four spreaders to choose from, the 75 Sprinter is capable of meeting various project needs. From its standard Sprinter II ground spreader (Cat #470), which has many years of proven reliability, to its new carbon fibre (Cat #994) or alloy construction (Cat #933) mid-level spreader, which are fully adjustable, lightweight and provide maximum height range. Miller is also offering a new variant, a competitively priced alloy construction spreader (Cat #593), which offers less functionality compared to the more expensive options available.

NEW HDC TRIPOD RANGE FOR CINEMATOGRAPHERS

The Heavy Duty Cine (HDC) range of single stage tripods have been designed specifically for cinema shoots and are available in three sizes — tall, standard and short with various mounting platforms, including Mitchell base, 150mm or 100mm, and can be configured with a ground or mid-level spreader. The tripods in this line are designed with alloy construction and have a black coating to minimize reflections off the legs during a shoot, a feature widely requested by users worldwide.

The HDC Tripods all feature rotary leg locks to reduce slippage and integrated stainless steel foot spikes to protect against corrosion. These tripods carry a payload capacity of 95kg (209lbs) and pair well with Miller’s Cineline 70 and ArrowX Fluid Head as well as a brand-new upcoming line of fluid heads that are specifically designed for cinematographers. The HDC Tripods feature integrated transport clips that make it easier to pack away the gear. Available now, there are 18 variations of HDC tripods to choose from.

AIR, DS AND COMPASS X SLIDING RANGE EXTENDED

Miller also developed new camera plates, which enable additional sliding ranges to suit specific rigs, providing more flexibility for its Air, DS and Compass X Fluid Heads. Available in two versions, 120mm sliding range for larger-format broadcast and production cameras, and a 30mm version for DSLRs. The new 1207 camera plate provides an extended sliding range of 120mm, compared to the standard 1204/5 camera plates range of 60mm. The increased flexibility allows greater versatility in the balancing of various camera rigs. In order to cover various shooting needs, Miller has developed a short camera plate, 1209, that features a sliding range of 30mm, specifically designed to fit smaller cameras most suitable for DSLR’s when used in “on tripod video mode” and handheld photography during the same shoot.

About Miller Camera Support Equipment

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world’s leading camera operators. Celebrating more than sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller’s tripod and camera support systems are in daily use in electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world’s leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.