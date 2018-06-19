MILLER SHOWCASES ADVANCED FLUID HEAD RANGES AT BROADCASTASIA 2018

SINGAPORE, JUNE 19, 2018 - Miller Camera Support, a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, will display its latest range of fluid heads to the broadcast community at BroadcastAsia 2018. Miller will showcase a wide array of fluid head solutions, including the CompassX series (CX), Skyline 90, Skyline 70 and more at Booth 4K2-05.

"As Asia's must-attend international event for the pro-audio, film digital media and broadcasting industries, BroadcastAsia is a key show for Miller to attend," says Joseph White, regional sales manager Asia & Africa, Miller Camera Support Equipment. "It is our goal to consistently advance our product offerings to meet and exceed the needs of our valued customers. The feedback from the broadcast professionals who attend this event play a significant role in that process."

The CompassX fluid heads incorporate Miller's CB PLUS(tm) counterbalancing technology. All five models feature 16 positions of counterbalance for fine, rapid adjustment, while the side loading base plate enables fast and easy mounting and aligning of camera rigs. The inherent wide payload range of the CX series provides maximum flexibility when switching cameras or adding accessories. Its robust construction guarantees a long, low maintenance service-life and low cost of ownership.

The CX2 and CX6 boast a payload range of 0-8kg and 0-12kg respectively, and 3+0 pan-and-tilt drag positions with a 75mm ball levelling mounting base for lighter rigs where portability is important. Where more fluid drag is required, the CX8 and CX10 both support 5+0 drag positions, a 0-12kg payload range and a 75mm and 100mm ball levelling mounting base. The models top out with the CX18, which features a 0-16kg range, 5+0 positions pan-and-tilt of drag and 100mm ball levelling mounting base.

Also, on display will be Miller's Skyline 90 and Skyline 70. Designed to meet the stringent and rigorous standards presented by challenging environments and the harsh conditions of Outside Broadcast (OB), the Skyline 90 supports payloads of up to 165 pounds (75 kg.) and features robust, all-alloy, heavy duty construction. Skyline 70 is extremely durable and robust delivering silky smooth pan-tilt fluid actions to match camera payloads up to 37.5kg (82.5Ibs).

To learn more about BroadcastAsia visit: https://www.broadcast-asia.com/

About Miller Camera Support Equipment

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world's leading camera operators. Celebrating more than sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller's tripod and camera support systems are in daily use in electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world's leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.

# # #

For Further Information, Contact:

Holly Dugan

Account Executive

D. Pagan Communications

hollyd@dpagan.com

+1 631-659-2309

Charles Montesin

Marketing Manager

Miller Camera Support Equipment

Charles.montesin@miller.com.au

+ 61 (2) 8436 6122