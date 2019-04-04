Miller Presents Arrow FX Version 2 at Nab 2019

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 4, 2019 — Miller Tripods Ltd., a leader in the production of innovative camera support solutions, introduces a version 2 update to its Arrow FXFluid Head, which provides highly accurate, real-time, pan and tilt positioning, at NAB (Booth C8721). Arrow FX Version 2 features high-resolution magnetic encoders integrated into the fluid head that enable precise monitoring and communication with zero latency.

Arrow FX Version 2 maintains highly accurate pan and tilt positioning data in real time with a resolution that can handle 4K video using a 90:1 lens at full zoom. The updated Arrow FX has improved durability with a removable and shower-proof interface module and covers, protecting the pan and tilt magnetic rings from damage during set up. It features a pan resolution of 1.6 million counts per 360 degrees and a tilt resolution of 1.0 million counts per 360 degrees, and offers an optional second pan handle mount. With an illuminated control panel, the system is designed to optimize ease and speed, allowing users to work no matter what environment or lighting they are in. It also has precise floating pan-tilt caliper locks that ensure bounce-free on-off performance, and comes with side mounting points for viewfinders and accessories.

“The newest version of our Arrow FX Fluid head ensures accuracy with a high-resolution inductive encoder to remove backlash and repeatability, so you will always go back to the same point with 100 percent accuracy,” says Charles Montesin, global sales and marketing manager, Miller Camera Support Equipment. “The Arrow FX v2 has been developed with the same high standard as our renowned original Arrow FX, and is ideal for both cinema and live event productions.”

The new Arrow FX Fluid Head can be utilized to operate as a master slave system. In this configuration, it is possible to locate the remote camera in position where a cameraman cannot be present. Arrow FX is used in productions where augmented reality is required, such as virtual studios and sports in-field advertising.

Arrow FX Version 2 features Miller’s patented CB PLUS, a unique sequential counterbalance design that takes traditional counterbalancing a step forward, resulting in repeatable, accurate and rapid setup. It has 16 positions of counterbalance and 7+0 pan-and-tilt drag positions. Each fluid head comes with a modular loom base, however, it can also be used with a D100 Bowl or a Mitchell base. The updated Arrow FX is available in three versions with the following payloads: 19kg (42 lbs.), 21 kg (46 lbs.), and 25 kg (55 lbs.).

At NAB 2019, Miller will preview the CinX 7, a new lightweight cinema head designed to meet the needs of cinematographers. Booth appointments can be arranged for those interested in receiving an exclusive sneak peak of Miller’s new fluid head. CinX 7 will be available for sale this summer.

About Miller Camera Support Equipment

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world’s leading camera operators. Celebrating more than sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller’s tripod and camera support systems are in daily use in electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world’s leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.