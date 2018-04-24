Marshall Welcomes New Broadcast and Pro A/V U.S. Regional Sales Managers

TORRANCE, CA, APRIL 24, 2018 - Marshall Electronics announces the addition of Regional Sales Managers Cathy Fercano and David Hausman who will cover the broadcast and Pro A/V markets in the greater Northwest and Southwest U.S. territories. Both new hires will increase Marshall Electronics' market coverage and cultivate closer working relationships with dealer and distributor networks in these key areas.

"Marshall Electronics is excited about the addition of these new regional sales managers to provide exceptional coverage and customer service for our valued clients throughout the western states and greater U.S. overall," says Marshall Electronics' VP of Sales and Marketing, Steven Huey. "As Marshall Electronics continues to move into the Pro AV and Unified Communications and Collaboration markets (UCC), it's vital that we maintain close working relationships with our dealers and distributors. With Cathy Fercano and Dave Hausman on board, we'll be able to deliver outstanding customer service to our current vendors in those regions and cultivate new partnerships as we continue to release new products throughout 2018."

Cathy Fercano is an experienced sales executive in the broadcast and Pro A/V industry, having worked for many years as a sales manager for IDX System Technology and Hoffman Video Systems. Dave Hausman is also an experienced broadcast and Pro A/V sales veteran, having worked for many years as a rocky mountain district sales manager for JVC Professional. Hausman will focus his efforts on managing the Southwestern U.S., while Fercano will cover the Northwest U.S., each traveling extensively throughout the year to expand Marshall's relationship with the dealers and distributors in these important market locations.

About Marshall:

For over 30 years, Marshall has been a trusted provider of high quality and reliable video, audio and multimedia systems for Broadcast Video, Pro A/V, Pro Audio and OEM applications worldwide. Marshall is dedicated to supplying the Pro A/V market with innovative POV and PTZ cameras, format converters, conferencing microphones and production equipment at great value without sacrificing quality or reliability. Marshall Electronics, Inc. operates manufacturing facilities in the US, China, Japan, Korea and Russia.

For more information on Marshall Electronics, visit www.marshall-usa.com.