Marshall Electronics Showcases Latest Camera and Monitor Offerings at NAB 2019

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 26, 2019 – Marshall Electronics will showcase its latest broadcast offerings, including three cameras and two new monitors, at the 2019 NAB Show (Booth C6508). The Marshall CV420-CS, the Marshall CV380-CS and the new ultra-high-speed Marshall CV506-H12 cameras, along with the V-LCD173HR Production Monitor and V-R241-4K Master Confidence Monitor will be on display throughout the show.

MARSHALL CAMERAS

The latest camera offerings from Marshall include the compact true 4K60 Marshall CV420-CS, the compact true 4K30 Marshall CV380-CS and the new ultra-high-speed Marshall CV506-H12.

The CV420-CS is a true 4K60 solution suitable for use in live events, cinema, ProAV, and any other 4K video workflows. This camera has outputs of 12G/6G/3G/HD-SDI and HDMI 2.0, and has a varifocal or fixed CS/C lens mount capability with DC Auto-Iris plug-in for custom lens adaptions.

The CV380-CS is designed for any point-of-view (POV) camera application where a small, miniature camera can fit into unique locations for compelling angles and viewpoints. The CV380-CS, like the CV420, has a varifocal or fixed CS/C lens mount with DC Auto-Iris capability and can accept a range of interchangeable lenses for enhanced customization.

The CV506-H12 is built for capturing high-speed action for detailed, high-definition, slow-motion video. The CV506-H12 can be controlled through RS485 (Visca) and has a range of adjustable image settings including paint (red/blue), white balance, gain, pedestal (black), gamma, shutter and more. It has a 2-megapixel, 1/2.8-inch sensor with a single HDMI 2.0 output. The M12 lens mount can be used with fixed prime or varifocal lens options, and the lightweight, small footprint build enables it to be placed easily into tight, hard-to-reach locations for unique angles and viewpoints.

MARSHALL MONITORS

New from Marshall’s monitor offerings is the Marshall V-LCD173HR Production Monitor and the Marshall V-R241-4K Master Confidence Monitor.

· The V-LCD173HR is 17.3-inch professional production monitor with HDMI/HDSDI conversion capability constructed in a versatile 6RU design. The Marshall V-LCD173HR can monitor up to two audio channels, and features built-in histogram, peaking, false color, exposure and adjustable safety markers. It has versatile mounting options and is REC 709 compliant, so it can find a home in any kind of production room. Users will have confidence knowing their video images will come out looking exactly the way they intend, and the monitor enables users to get accurate analytics on their video image for precise broadcast, live stream and cinema production uses.

· The V-R241-4K is an ultra-high-definition master confidence monitor that is perfect for remote production trucks, broadcast studios and editing rooms. The V-R241-4K comes with waveform and vectorscope functions along with in-monitor displays (IMD/UMD), tally, text and timecode. It includes 16-channel audio bars, closed captioning decoding, built-in speakers and more. For system integrators, the V-R241-4K has multiple ports for control over Ethernet, RS422/485, RS232 and GPI. The V-R241-4K is also compatible with controllers from Extron, AMX, TSL Products, Image Video, Evertz and many other common control interfaces, making it a great choice for use in remote production, among other applications.