Marshall Electronics Releases New Quad-Viewer/Switcher

TORRANCE, CA, MAY 1, 2018 - Marshall Electronics announces the Marshall VMV-402-SH, a new quad-viewer and switcher. The Marshall VMV-402-SH allows users to view up to four 3G HD-SDI video signals in resolutions up to 1920x1080p, and then easily switch between the inputs to select a single view for output. The Marshall VMV-402-SH is a great solution for broadcasters who want to add more cameras to a production and seamlessly switch between the different camera feeds to create even more compelling video content.

The Marshall VMV-402-SH has an embedded processor that converts signals from input sources to match the native resolution of monitors, flat panel displays and projectors. The unit has one SDI output and one HDMI output, with user-selectable output settings up to 4K2K 60Hz (HDMI output), and further options for output adjustment including brightness, contrast, hue and saturation.

The Marshall VMV-402-SH is pre-programmed with five default quad-view layouts and supports tally function when using the quad-view output. The easy-access, front-facing buttons illuminate to let users know which video source is currently selected. The unit can also be controlled through IR remote control, RS-232 over USB and Ethernet.

Packaged in a lightweight, compact frame, the Marshall VMV-402-SH is a great option for any control room that requires multiple video inputs to be displayed on a single screen.

About Marshall:

For over 30 years, Marshall has been a trusted provider of high quality and reliable video, audio and multimedia systems for Broadcast Video, Pro A/V, Pro Audio and OEM applications worldwide. Marshall is dedicated to supplying the Pro A/V market with innovative POV and PTZ cameras, format converters, conferencing microphones and production equipment at great value without sacrificing quality or reliability. Marshall Electronics, Inc. operates manufacturing facilities in the US, China, Japan, Korea and Russia.

