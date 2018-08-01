Marshall Electronics Announces New CV380-CS Compact UHD Camera for IBC 2018

TORRANCE, CA, JULY 31, 2018 - Marshall Electronics is adding to its miniature and compact camera offerings with its new ultra-high-definition (UHD) compact camera, the Marshall CV380-CS, which will premiere at IBC 2018 (Booth #12.D20). The CV380-CS uses an 8.5-Megapixel, 1/2.5-inch sensor, to capture detailed video images, and outputs in 6G/3G/HD-SDI and HDMI 1.4.

"Releasing an affordable, compact UHD camera further expands our camera reach for more broadcast and pro-AV applications," says Tod Musgrave, Director of Cameras at Marshall. "With 6G-SDI and HDMI outputs and flexible CS mount lens options, this new camera provides even more versatility to our users."

The CV380-CS is designed for any point-of-view (POV) camera application where a small, miniature camera can fit into unique locations for compelling angles and viewpoints. The CV380-CS has a varifocal or fixed CS/C lens mount with DC Auto-Iris capability and can accept a range of interchangeable lenses for enhanced customization.

The CV380-CS is among the first additions to Marshall's latest generation of compact and miniature cameras utilizing a fully redesigned body style and form factor. Special attention has been given to enhance durability in the field with the addition of new structural 'wings,' designed to give greater protection to rear connectors during use.

The CV380-CS offers three resolution modes with the following frame rate settings:

* UHD (3840x2160p) at 25, 29.97, and 24 fps

* Progressive HD (1080p and 720p) at 50, 59.94, 25, 29.97, and 24 fps

* Interlaced HD (1080i) at 50, 59.94, and 60 fps

The CV380-CS features professional picture settings including white balance, gamma, gain, pedestal and digital zoom, and can be remotely matched and adjusted using RS485 (Visca). The CV380-CS is targeted for use in broadcast, live sports, reality television, as well as Pro AV applications including education, corporate communications, presentations and more.

The CV380-CS will debut at IBC 2018, Sept. 14-18, in Amsterdam, Booth #12.D20.

About Marshall:

For over 30 years, Marshall has been a trusted provider of high quality and reliable video, audio and multimedia systems for Broadcast Video, Pro A/V, Pro Audio and OEM applications worldwide. Marshall is dedicated to supplying the Pro A/V market with innovative POV and PTZ cameras, format converters, conferencing microphones and production equipment at great value without sacrificing quality or reliability. Marshall Electronics, Inc. operates manufacturing facilities in the US, China, Japan, Korea and Russia.

For more information on Marshall Electronics, visit www.marshall-usa.com.