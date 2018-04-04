MARSHALL ADVANCES SOFTWARE-DRIVEN WORKFLOWS WITH NEWTEK NDI

TORRANCE, CA, APRIL 4, 2018 - Joining the industry's largest IP ecosystem of products and the rapidly expanding number of companies enabling IP-based customer workflows, Marshall Electronics' new CV620-NDI high-definition PTZ camera is now equipped with NewTek NDI and is recognizable as a source by other NDI-enabled applications and devices connected to a standard Ethernet local area network.

"Adding the NDI component to our CV620 IP camera is a wonderful opportunity to make IP easier to use," says Tod Musgrave, Director of Cameras at Marshall. "The team at NewTek is fantastic and we're really excited to see the CV620-NDI supporting software-driven IP workflows using NewTek NDI globally."

Marshall's new CV620-NDI utilizes the same smooth tri-synchronous pan-tilt-zoom control as other Marshall PTZ cameras, while adding improved video performance and multi-level fine tune adjustments. Adding NewTek's NDI capability enables this camera to be easily integrated, controlled and managed using a range of NDI-enabled equipment. Installers and users will be able to discover the CV620-NDI camera effortlessly and use the tools that NDI enables for seamless IP workflows.

"Software-driven IP workflows are quickly becoming ubiquitous in video production," says Michael Kornet, Executive Vice President and General Manager of NDI for NewTek. "NDI-enabled devices like the CV620-NDI exponentially increase the video sources available for live production, creating efficiencies and opportunities for customers that previously did not exist. NDI is the dominant IP technology on the market, as shown by the millions of customers with access to it today."

NewTek's royalty free NDI technology allows video and audio sources to be shared bi-directionally across a network, eliminating the need for costly direct connections, expensive cable runs and infrastructure upgrades while turning every source into a destination instantly available anywhere on the network.

For more information on NDI, visit ndi.newtek.com #NDIcentral

About NDI

NDI is in use on millions of devices and allows multiple video systems to identify and communicate with one another over IP. NDI can encode, transmit and receive many streams of high quality, low latency, frame-accurate video and audio in real time. This benefits any network-connected video device, including video mixers, graphics systems, capture cards, and many other production devices. This makes it possible to exponentially increase the number of sources available for live production switching, without directly attaching to devices, changing locations, or investing in expensive, high-bandwidth networks that simply replace SDI-based workflows. #NDIcentral

About Marshall:

For over 30 years, Marshall has been a trusted provider of high quality and reliable video, audio and multimedia systems for Broadcast Video, Pro A/V, Pro Audio and OEM applications worldwide. Marshall is dedicated to supplying the Pro A/V market with innovative POV and PTZ cameras, format converters, conferencing microphones and production equipment at great value without sacrificing quality or reliability. Marshall Electronics, Inc. operates manufacturing facilities in the US, China, Japan, Korea and Russia. For more information on Marshall Electronics, visit www.marshall-usa.com.