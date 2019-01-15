Location Sound Hosts Wisycom Q&A for Broadcast and TV Professionals

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, JANUARY 11, 2019 - Wisycom, designer and builder of the most sophisticated RF solutions for broadcast, film and live production, is pleased to announce a Wisycom USA Q&A party to reinforce the company's U.S. presence, which was announced last year. The networking event, being held at Location Sound in North Hollywood on Friday, January 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., aims to strengthen the brand's status among film and broadcast professionals.

During the event, Jim Dugan, president of Wisycom USA, and Thomas "T.J." Miesen, Wisycom Account Executive, will present demos of Wisycom's latest portable wideband ENG devices, wireless microphones and antenna distribution products for professionals in the field production market. This includes Wisycom's Complete Wireless ENG Bundle, which is a great combination of wireless tools for any location sound operator.

The establishment of Wisycom USA has allowed the company to focus on building its reputation for unparalleled service and support, such as stocking inventory for quick delivery, a high-priority for last-minute production decisions. The company has also been collaborating with Wisycom's regional dealers to develop cutting-edge technology and software products that focus on the U.S. market.

"With the ongoing frequency changes in relation to the 600 MHz frequency band, the need for agility in wireless is paramount," explains Dugan. "I have been working with my team and our network of distributors to establish hassle-free solutions that will benefit audio professionals in the United States, as well as the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and Canada. Wisycom is the only manufacturer that integrates wideband technology that is three times the bandwidth of anything else currently available, making it the most flexible technology on the market. I look forward to showcasing all of our great offerings to attendees of this Q&A event."

Though this event is targeted toward field production, all audio professionals are encouraged to attend to check out the latest in wireless sound technology. Location Sound is located at 10639 Riverside Drive, North Hollywood, CA. Snacks and refreshments will be served.

About Wisycom

Wisycom is a designer and builder of the most sophisticated RF solutions for broadcast, film and live production, renowned for their durability, flexibility, reliability, practicality and cost-effective price points. Wisycom's design process is driven by attention to detail, customer feedback and ultimate quality, from the selection of components to the manufacturing process, which takes place at the company's Italian plants. The company prides itself on serving as a technical advisor and partner to every customer. From custom design to evaluation and dimensioning of systems, the Wisycom team stands by its customers through every step of the process. For more information, please visit www.wisycom.com.