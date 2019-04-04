Highest-Rated UK Program of 2019 - BBC One and Acorn TV’s Highly Anticipated Thriller LINE OF DUTY Returns - Season 5 Makes Exclusive U.S. Premiere on Monday, May 13, 2019

Series Acclaim

Previous season is 100% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with the Critics Consensus calling it, “an adrenaline-fueled thrill ride from start to finish”

“As a brilliant whodunit… Is Line of Duty the best cop show EVER?” -Daily Mail

“Stomach-clenchingly tense, visceral, shocking - television best watched in body armour.” -The Guardian

“Insanely gripping” -The Telegraph“Bloody brilliant television” -Digital Spy

“Closest you'll get to filling the void that BBC One's incredible drama Bodyguard left is Line of Duty.” -Bustle

“The best drama on British television is back...intense action and intrigue” -Daily Mail

April 3, 2019 - The highest-rated UK program of 2019 and from the makers of international sensation Bodyguard, BBC One’s critically-adored cop thriller LINE OF DUTY returns with the exclusive U.S. Premiere of Season 5 only on Acorn TV on Monday, May 13, 2019 with all six episodes available at once. In Season 5, when three police officers are shot dead during the hijack of a seized drugs transport, police anticorruption unit AC-12 move in to investigate possible police collusion. Written and created by Jed Mercurio (Bodyguard), LINE OF DUTY is a cat-and-mouse thriller that takes a probing look into modern police corruption. Each season features a new guest lead and Season 5 stars Stephen Graham (Boardwalk Empire’s Al Capone, Save Me, Peaky Blinders) and Rochenda Sandall (Black Mirror) alongside series regulars - Martin Compston (The Great Train Robbery, Sweet Sixteen) as DS Steve Arnott, Vicky McClure (Broadchurch) as DS Kate Fleming, and 2018 BAFTA Award Nominee Adrian Dunbar (Blood) as Supt. Ted Hastings. Continuing its tradition of gripping storylines and breathtaking cliffhangers, Season 4 of the BAFTA-nominated crime drama was its most successful yet. Growing across its run, the series four finale was the series highest-rated ever with a consolidated figure of 9.9 million viewers, placing it among the top five dramas of 2017 across all UK channels. Season 5’s recent premiere on BBC One had the highest ratings ever for the series. Called a “glorious streaming service… an essential must-have” (The Hollywood Reporter),Acorn TV is North America’s largest streaming service specializing in British and int’l TV.

Acorn TV has the first four seasons available to stream anytime and, at just six episodes each, makes for a perfect binge. Past season long guest stars include Lennie James (The Walking Dead),Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard), Daniel Mays (Ashes to Ashes), and 2018 Emmy®-award winner Thandie Newton (Westworld).

In Season 5, Stephen Graham stars as John Corbett, the ruthless leader of an Organized Crime Group (OCG) who hijack a seized drugs transport. AC-12 investigators Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar), Detective Inspector Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) and Detective Sergeant Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) suspect corrupt police officers of leaking information. As the body count rises, AC-12 realize they’re facing their most vicious adversary yet.

U.S. Premiere: Monday, May 13, 2019

Format: 6 episodes (5 by 1 hour and 1 by 90 minutes, Available all at once)

Upcoming Exclusive U.S. Premiere on Acorn TV: Watch at the press watch site - https://acorn.tv/press or request a DVD

Mon., April 29: New top-rated Aussie 1960s-set spinoff mystery series MS FISHERS MODERN MURDER MYSTERIES (Acorn TV Original)

From AMC Networks privately owned subsidiary RLJ Entertainment, Acorn TV is North America’s largest streaming service specializing in British and international television and adds exclusive new programs every week with a deep library of mysteries, dramas, and comedies with no commercials. In 2019, Acorn TV features several commissioned series including British crime drama London Kills, fun British mystery Queens of Mystery and Agatha Raisin, Series 2; new episodes of fan favorites Line of Duty, British sensation Doc Martin, Welsh sensation Keeping Faith, Paul Abbott’s No Offence, and Canadian hit Murdoch Mysteries; along with several new series, including British crime drama Manhunt and Lucy Lawless’s My Life is Murder; and a growing catalog of popular bingeable dramas A Place to Call Home, Detectorists and Foyle’s War; among much more. Acorn TV offers a free trial. Facebook: OfficialAcornTV - Twitter @AcornTV

Acorn TV Press Contact: Chad Campbell, 301.830.6203, ccampbell@Acorn.TV