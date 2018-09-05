KLOVER PRODUCTS MAKES IBC DEBUT AS PART OF INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION STRATEGY

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 5, 2018 – Klover Products™, designer and manufacturer of live sports audio and video production equipment, will present its Klover MiK™ parabolic microphone equipment and accessories, and Klear Shot™ compressed gas lens cleaner to a worldwide audience at the 2018 IBC Show (Stand 8.A72). As part of the company’s worldwide expansion strategy, this is the first time Klover will have a presence at the IBC show.

“Our live-action demo of the Klear Shot and side-by-side auditory comparisons of our trio of Klover MiK options are sure to catch the attention of both videographers and audio experts working in the broadcast and location sound markets,” says Paul Terpstra, President, Klover Products. “The IBC show poses a valuable opportunity for us to educate the European broadcast market on the benefits of using a parabolic microphone for sports productions, as well as the unique perks of implementing the Klear Shot for camera operators. Our goal is to reach potential new customers and increase awareness and usage of parabolic microphones, and this show serves as the ideal platform for us to do so.”

Klover MiK Series

At the heart of Klover Products is the Klover MiK, a series of parabolic microphone dishes that act as auditory telescopes for capturing on-field audio from a targeted area during sports events. Available in 26-, 16- and nine-inch diameters, the Klover MiK can be outfitted with various professional, high-quality microphone capsules, such as DPA and Sennheiser. The parabolic dish provides a focused pickup pattern that is ideally suited for live sports broadcasts, including rugby, handball and racing, among others. The patented design of the Klover MiK employs the physics of a parabolic curve to collect sound energy from a large area onto a small microphone, while simultaneously reducing noise, such as from crowds and machinery.

While parabolic microphones are used frequently in the United States, the company has found a growing need for the technology throughout Europe. The Klover MiK is perfect for streaming and recording sports broadcasts, live events and presentations or audience-focused panels, among other things. The largest unit enables live sports audio specialists to capture audio from up to 600 feet (180 meters) away, while the small form-factor of the nine-inch model allows it to be mounted directly to a camera to offer a wind resistant, focused pickup.

Unlike other manufacturers, Klover Products uses carbon fiber tubes for handles and mic yokes, which allows them to crush into small pieces in the event that an athlete or athletic equipment comes barreling at the system. For added protection for the players, all protruding studs have been removed from the front of the dish. ™ enclosure is most commonly found integrated into the backstop at a professional baseball stadium, but can also be utilized for similar events, such as tennis, volleyball and handball.

Klear Shot

The company's Klear Shot camera lens cleaning system allows camera operators to quickly and easily remove rain drops and other debris from a camera lens without touching the camera, using a patented compressed gas system. This is an especially useful product for broadcasters in rainy regions. It serves as a valuable alternative to the traditional means of wiping the lens with a cloth, which may lead to a smudged lens that could cause difficulties with seeing the live action. By extension, a cameraman may have to obstruct the live video stream in an effort to better clean the camera. The Klear Shot is great for both ENG cameras as well as those with much larger lens surfaces, such as sports cameras.

About Klover Products

Klover Products, Inc., designs and manufactures parabolic microphones and video production equipment that includes: the Klover MiK™ line of parabolic microphones, Klover Box™ parabolic enclosures, Klear Shot™ lens cleaning systems, along with various accessories. Two U.S. patents have been granted on the construction of the Klover MiK™. For more information visit: www.kloverproducts.com.