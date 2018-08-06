Decide On A Solution, Not Just A Machine With Jünger Audio’s Groundbreaking Audio Processing Platform

German dynamics processing specialist Jünger Audio is exhibiting at IBC 2018 on the same booth (10.A49) that it has occupied for the last five years.

But what is new is what’s on show – in particular, a totally new audio processing solution called flexAI® that is set to redefine how broadcasters approach their audio processing requirements.

flexAi® (Flexible Audio Insfrastructure) is truly groundbreaking as it enables a range of audio applications to be implemented without hardware or rack space constraints. Simply by buying additional software licenses, broadcasters and post production facilities can customize this versatile system to suite their demand for processing capabilities and channel count.

“For a customer-oriented and market-driven company like Jünger Audio, flexAi® is the logical next step because it is highly scalable and combines the known advantages of traditional DSP processing with the flexibility of modern real-time software processing,” says Martin Schlockwerder, Jünger Audio’s CEO. “Hardware is no longer the defining factor, and that is revolutionary for both Jünger Audio as a company and its international customer base.”

All flexAI® applications run on off the shelf servers such as Jünger Audio’s servAI® line or on AIXpressor®, a unit that combines classic production with the transmission environments of the new IP world.

AIXpressor® is a 19” 1RU unit with x86 processors that is equipped with a comprehensive range of built-in interfaces. These include redundant Audio-over-IP with full compatibility to AES67 and SMPTE ST2110, USB host and client interfaces as well as MADI, AES/EBU and analogue I/Os. Launched as a prototype at NAB 2018 and now in full production, AIXpressor® also has four slots for optional interfaces, all of which are compatible with Jünger Audio's existing D*AP series of audio processors. These include 3G/HD/SD SDI, MADI, Audinate DanteTM and many more. Additional interfaces will be available soon.

flexAI® can run on a single AIXpressor or servAI unit, or on a spanned array of multiple units. With this system, hardware can be scaled by the actual demand for processing power and is no longer the defining factor because additional hardware units can be easily cascaded whenever more processing power or media interfaces become necessary.

FlexAI® offers different applications depending on the customer’s audio processing needs. Each application is perfectly scalable to deliver sound processing for higher channel count demand or immersive sound. All program licenses are based on Jünger Audio’s adaptive and inaudible Algorithm library, which ensures that users who are migrating from a conventional DSP world get the same reliable results and the same ‘look and feel’ within this new environment.

At IBC 2018, Jünger Audio will demonstrate various flexAI® applications and algorithm programmes on AIXpressor® and ServAI®. Visitors can experience the power, flexibility and scalability of these new products by testing Level Magic® for flexAI®, a highly scalable solution for automatic and intelligent loudness management in modern real-time broadcast playout or production environments, or Streamtools TS – a powerful, automated all-in-one audio processing application for MPEG transport streams.

Jünger Audio will also be showing the recently enhanced D*AP8 Monitoring Audio Processor (MAP) - the only processor on the market that allows broadcasters to check pre-transmission for Dolby encoded audio. D*AP8 MAP now has even more features and functionality thanks to a significant Firmware upgrade, so that one D*AP8 MAP can replace up to seven no longer available Dolby® processors in one easy to operate unit.

