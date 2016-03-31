John O’Sullivan’s 560 Media chooses Vistex for Secondary Rights Royalty Management

London. March 31st, 2016. Vistex® (UK), the leading provider of rights and royalties software solutions to the music, entertainment and licensing industries, announced today that 560 Media has chosen Vistex’s Counterpoint Suite to manage and process secondary rights income.

“We are delighted that 560 Media selected the Counterpoint Suite to manage its secondary rights royalty processing. Vistex has enjoyed a long standing relationship with John O’Sullivan, before he became CEO at 560 Media, and when he ran Compact Collections. I am thrilled that John has once again chosen our software to support his new business. In an ever complex media world you need innovative software, and partner support you can trust and rely upon”, said Phil Bird, Head of Sales, Vistex (UK).

John O’Sullivan added: “Having worked with Counterpoint, now Vistex, for many years this was the natural choice to help support my new venture. 560 Media required a robust and flexible royalty system and a customer friendly front-end interface. Vistex offers just what our clients expect in terms of royalty collection in the 21st century, and will serve us well in the future. We also have a responsive support team in Vistex that knows our business and steers us in the right direction”.

560 Media is the latest company to join the Vistex client list which includes more than 450 customers spanning music publishing, record labels media and brand/IP licensing. The Vistex Counterpoint Suite is the industry’s leading rights and royalty software solution. BT TV, Paramount Home Entertainment, Fox Networks, NBC Universal, BMG Rights Management, Warp Records, Domino Recording, Unilever and Nokia utilize the advanced capabilities of Counterpoint Suite, and trust Vistex’s expertise in rights management to better serve their business needs.

About Vistex®

Vistex provides enterprises with solutions that manage pricing, incentive, rebate, royalty and channel programs to enhance business performance while reducing labor and infrastructure costs. The software and services provided by Vistex are optimized by industry to deliver an end-to-end solution for the design, management and administration of the entire spectrum of Go-to-Market® programs. Enterprises are empowered with unprecedented visibility into program performance, and gain deeper insights to better enable fact-based decisions that drive revenue, control cost, minimize leakage, and streamline processes. For more information, visit www.vistex.com.

About 560 Media

560 Media was created by John O'Sullivan, former CEO and co-founder of Compact Collections. With over 20 years of personal expertise and a proven track record, John, and his team of Intellectual Property experts, bring a combined experience of over 100 years to the film and television industries to provide a truly bespoke solution.

